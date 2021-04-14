OKANOGAN – Paul Steuermann played on three teams with 300 pinochle during competition April 6.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Paul Steuermann and Roy Gleason, Steuermann and Diana Sauceda, Steuermann and Tim Norman; Debbie Nuehring and Vicki Harlan, Jane Gleason and Yank Clark, Boyd Walton and Gail Norman, Pat Byrd and Tim Norman, Walton and Harlan (twice), Harlan and Jane Gleason, Clark and Marva Juneau (twice), and Byrd and Sauceda.
High scores - Jane Gleason, 9,010; Juneau, 8,830; Nuehring, 8,250; Steuermann, 7,750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.