OKANOGAN — Andreas Ramirez is paving the way for Okanogan at the start of the season, raking in all of the goals for the Bulldogs in their first two games of the season.
The first came in a one-goal tie against Chelan on March 14; JR Gonzalez came with the assist in the 79th minute.
Ramirez helped keep the Bulldogs alive against Manson, tying the score to send the game into overtime, though they ultimately fell to the Trojans in overtime with a final score of 2-1.
“We played well and had scoring opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize on them,” said Dean Klepec, Okanogan coach. “Our defense played well also.”
Tonasket 6, Omak 0
Tonasket came out strong in its second game of the year against Omak, winning 6-0.
The Tonasket goalie, Aldo Pacheco, had a very strong game, said head coach James Elias.
Sergio Flores and Kevin Polito each had two goals. Miguel Alvarez and Gerald Polito rounded the game out with a goal apiece.
Scores
Brewster 2, Tonasket 0.
Cascade 5, Brewster 1
Cashmere 4, Tonasket 2
Liberty Bell 2, Omak 1
