WINTHROP - Liberty Bell High School baseball player David Kominak isn’t playing ball this spring because of coronavirus closures, but he’s using his time to help local business.
In place of a glove and bat, he has strapped on his tool belt and is swinging a hammer in support of the business community, according to the district.
“In spite of the many challenges faced by our students, families and community, we continue to hear inspiring stories about caring, resilient, responsible, curious, creative students initiating action in support of their neighbors, local businesses and service clubs by applying the knowledge and skills in their tool box (or tool belt) during this challenging period of time,” said the district. “All the while exercising social distancing measures, of course.”
