WENATCHEE – Free lift tickets and equipment rentals are available to all enrolled students at Wenatchee Valley College’s two campuses.
The Jack and Edna Maguire Student Recreation Center joined with Mission Ridge to provide the ski packages.
Mission Ridge lift tickets and gear rentals are subject to availability and available in limited quantities. Tickets and rentals are first come, first served basis, and must be reserved in advance via email to dzavala@wvc.edu, said WVC. Students can find more information on the SRC Canvas page.
“We’re looking for ways to keep our students active and engaged while the SRC building is closed,” Manager Danny Zavala said. “They can’t come to us, so we’re coming to them.”
Earlier this month, the SRC also announced a partnership with Life Fitness to offer a library of free workouts to WVC students and employees. Zavala said the partnership is the first of its kind among higher education institutions.
“We are one of few higher ed facilities in the nation to launch this program collaboratively with Life Fitness,” Zavala said. “We are thrilled with the outcome and hope students and employees enjoy our customized ‘Work Outs of The Day’ to kick start their health and wellness journey.”
Students and employees can access the SRC Canvas page through their Canvas accounts. More information can also be found at wvc.edu/StudentRec.
