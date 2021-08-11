OLYMPIA – The Lake Roosevelt white sturgeon fishery area will expand Sept. 1 to provide additional harvest opportunities for white sturgeon in Lake Roosevelt.
The area from Grand Coulee Dam to China Bend boat ramp will remain open seven days per week through Sept. 30. Included are the Spokane River from the Highway 25 bridge upstream to 400 feet below Little Falls Dam, Colville River upstream to Meyers Falls Dam and the Kettle River upstream to the Barstow bridge, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Daily limit is one sturgeon and the annual limit is two sturgeon. It is legal to retain sturgeon between 50 inches and 63 inches fork length.
Fork length is measured from the tip of the snout to middle of the fork in the caudal fin (tail).
All harvested sturgeon must be recorded on a catch record card (catch code 549), said the state. Any sturgeon that cannot be retained legally must be released immediately.
Two-pole fishing is allowed, but night fishing is not, said the state.
Anglers may continue to catch and release after obtaining a daily limit but must cease fishing after the annual limit has been taken. All other statewide rules for white sturgeon must be observed.
Anglers are asked to use heavy gear (50-pound test main line and leader at a minimum) and 14/0 hooks or smaller to avoid catching and/or injuring large wild adult sturgeon. The request to use heavier gear will ensure anglers hook and land sturgeon effectively, but also is protective of large wild adult sturgeon that, if hooked, should be played to hand quickly and released without being removed from the water, said department officials.
They recommend that any fish that will not be legally retained should not be removed from the water prior to release.
State officials said white sturgeon hatchery programs began in 2001 in British Columbia and 2004 in Washington. Stocking ranged from 2,000-12,000 juvenile sturgeon per year from 2001 to 2010. Survival of hatchery-produced juvenile sturgeon was higher than anticipated, resulting in a surplus of hatchery-origin sturgeon available for harvest from Lake Roosevelt.
The Lake Roosevelt sturgeon fishery from Grand Coulee Dam to the Canadian border will close as of Oct. 1.
Non-tribal anglers are asked to be respectful of tribal angling, and both tribal and non-tribal sturgeon research that is occurring on the reservoir, said the state.
Fishery dates, times, slot limits, daily limits and annual limits may be adjusted over time to ensure that a sustainable population of sturgeon is maintained in Lake Roosevelt and to maintain equitable access to the fishery for the three co-managers – the state, Spokane Tribe and Colville Confederated Tribes.
Anglers must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery, and follow state rules, which are subject to change.
