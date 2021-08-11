OMAK – This weekend’s World-Famous Suicide Race features a field of 22 horses, including 2019 champion Onyx.
Races are planned after each Omak Stampede performance Aug. 12-15.
Admission to a riverbank viewing area and the hill is by booster button or ticket stub from that day’s rodeo. The race also can be viewed from inside the arena on a large screen or from many seats.
Suicide Race Owners and Jockeys Association members decided to run the whole field of 22 qualified and paid horses, rather than running elimination races on Aug. 8 to weed out two horses, said association President Pete Palmer.
“No one wanted to run a jackpot race” on Aug. 8, either, she said. “They all wanted to save their horses for the big event and put the $1,500 that would have gone to the winner of the jackpot into the overall purse.”
Reigning King of the Hill is Oliver Pakootas on Onyx. The duo, which swept all four races in 2019, is entered again this year. The race was canceled in 2020.
This weekend’s Suicide Race field (listed by horse, jockey, owner and sponsor) includes:
-Aeneas, Jacolby Frank (owner and jockey), Cayuse Fencing and Hardy Hardware.
-Augustus, Loren Marchand (owner and jockey), Omak Lube and Wash.
-Black Shay, Riley Prescott, Jonathan Abrahamson and Babe Palmer, Herriman Speedy Tank.
-Chief, Josiah Disautel, Tim Holt.
-Chief Ives, Levi Brotherton, Moses Ives, EM Construction.
-Chisem, Jasper Abrahamson, Skeeter and Rich Terbasket.
-Copenhaver, Brandon Meise, Casey Nissen, Cayuse Fencing and Hardy Hardware.
-Digger, Danny Trevino (owner and jockey).
-Dirty Dan, Andrew Whiteman, Casey Nissen, Cayuse Fencing and Hardy Hardware.
-Duranimal, Scotty Abrahamson, Marchand Racing Stables (owner and sponsor).
-Eagle Boy, Beaudean Adolph, Scott Abrahamson, Signor Family.
-Flap Jack, Alex McCraigie (owner and jockey).
-Houdini, Montana Pakootas, Jim Best and Ivory Ford.
-J.D., Andres Beckett (owner and jockey).
-Julio, Gabriel Moses, Anette Moses.
-Little Big Man, Shawn Best Jr. (owner and jockey).
-Spirit, Milo Pakootas Jr. (owner and jockey).
-Onyx, Oliver Pakootas, Shawnnae Pakootas.
-Red Cloud, Josh Cate, Lacy and PJ Pakootas.
-Skitzo Lenny, Louis Zacherle, Lacy and PJ Pakootas.
-Thunder, Garrett Mason, Casey Nissen, Cayuse Fencing and Hardy Hardware.
-Windwalker, Audrey Seymour (owner and jockey).
