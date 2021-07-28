OMAK – Qualifying for the World-Famous Suicide Race begins July 31 with free veterinary checks of horses in East Side Park.
The Suicide Race Owners and Jockeys Association, which organizes the race, has announced the schedule for practices and registration leading up to the Aug. 12-15 event.
July 31 also brings qualification runs on the hill. Both vet checks and qualifying run from 6-9 p.m.
Qualifying continues from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Entries open at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, with qualifications from 6-9 p.m.
On Aug. 7, qualifying runs from 5-8 p.m., with entries closing at 8 p.m. A meeting will follow to determine whether elimination races or a jackpot race will be held the next day.
The number of entries will determine which type of race is held; the Suicide Race field is limited to 20 horses.
Sunday, Aug. 8, brings vet checks from 1-2 p.m. and either a jackpot race or the first elimination race at 3 p.m. An open Calcutta will follow vet checks in the horse area.
The Suicide Race is planned Aug. 12-15 after each Omak Stampede performance.
