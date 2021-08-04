So far, 18 horses have passed all three tests
OMAK – Suicide Race horses and riders began practicing and going through veterinary checks last weekend, with 28 horses passing vet checks so far.
“I am expecting at least three to four more that will go through vet checks this week to add to that number, plus one or two from Canada once they are able to cross the border,” said Pete Palmer, Suicide Race Owners and Jockeys Association president.
Depending on the number of horses that qualify and enter, runoff races or a jackpot race will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, in East Side Park. A maximum of 20 horses will run in the Suicide Race after each performance of the Omak Stampede rodeo July 12-15.
Palmer said 18 horses passed all three qualification tests - vet check, swimming and going down the hill – during initial qualification runs July 31 and Aug. 1.
Entries open at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
The number of horses that qualify and have entry fees paid will determine Sunday’s schedule.
“If for some reason there is no elimination race, the (association) membership will decide if they want to run a jackpot race at 3 p.m. on Sunday,” Palmer said.
Tentatively, a Calcutta is planned before the elimination and jackpot races immediately following vet checks at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, she said.
The water in the Okanogan River “is really low but there are still a few deep spots that we see horses hitting,” said Palmer. “We are anticipating a really fast race this year.”
This year also should bring some up-and-coming jockeys “who are not old enough to race yet but can practice – learn - with their parents’ written consent,” she said. “We have had new and old jockeys and horses along with the veteran jockeys and horses.”
Among the younger riders are Garret Mason, 16, son of Daryl Palmer and the late Hunter Mason, Inchelium, and Gabe Moses, son of Ralph Moses, who comes from generations of Suicide racers – both jockeys and owners – including the late Les Moses.
One longtime racer who has decided to call it quits is Mike Harry.
Palmer said he told her that after 50-some years racing off the hill, riding with four generations of racers, he decided to retire. He’s often been the oldest rider and, in his words, the most dangerous rider, she said.
“It was the hardest thing for me to do. I want to ride so bad, but my body says hell no, don’t need no more pain,” he said, adding that getting out of bed and walking can be a challenge.
“Now I can get both knees replace and my left shoulder. Done hard riding now,” he told Palmer.
Among the first-time horses is Hoogie, owned by Martin Abrahamson and ridden by Scott Abrahamson, a world champion Indian relay racer and former King of the Hill on Eagle Boy.
“This horse is just getting used to the water and (is) doing well in the river,” said Palmer.
Indian Doctor, owned by Larry Peasley and ridden b y returning jockey Jordan Pakootas, is another newcomer horse.
“He, too, is just learning about the water,” Palmer said.
A third new horse is Flap Jack, ridden and owned by Alex McCraigie, a younger rider who has raced before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.