OMAK – Eighteen horses went through veterinary checks last weekend in advance of the Aug. 11-14 World-Famous Suicide Race, but only two of them passed the swim test as of Sunday night, July 31.
Horses entered in the race must pass a vet check and demonstrate the ability to go down the hill and swim the Okanogan River.
Pete Palmer, president of the Owners and Jockeys Association, said the river remains deep, so not as many horses have passed the swim test as would be normal for this point in the entry process.
During the swim test, horses and riders cross the river to demonstrate that the jockey can ride the horse across in a controlled manner and make it to the Omak Stampede Arena on the horse.
“In addition, the swim test shows that the horse does not panic in deep water, can swim, and can keep their balance in the current,” she said. “Saturday we had five horses try the test and fail in the deep water. Our safety boat and crew were able to rescue all animals and jockeys and get them safely to shore. No animals were injured.”
Two horses tried the swim test on Sunday; both passed.
“When we started Saturday, the deepest area of water measured seven feet, six inches deep,” Palmer said. “Sunday the water dropped about six inches.”
First to pass the swim test was Eaneas, one of the smallest horses in the field and back for his second year running the race. The Appaloosa is owned by Jucoby Frank of Warm Springs, Ore., and ridden by Frank’s brother, Chezray Frank.
“You would not have bbelieved it if you didn’t watch the heart and determination of this little horse,” Palmer said. “Just like a submarine, he went underwater and came right across that river and up the dike.”
After resting the horse, the team tried the hill test and again went across the river, but did not pass the hill portion, she said.
Qualifications will resume at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Entries open at 6 p.m. Friday and close at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Depending on the number of entries, there could be elimination races or a jackpot race on Sunday. The number of entries will determine whether runoffs will be needed.
Race organizers limit the number of racers coming down the hill at once to 20.
If fewer than 20 horses register, owners will decide whether to have a jackpot race.
Vet checks will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, with a Calcutta afterward in the horse area at East Side Park. The event is open to anyone interested.
The World-Famous Suicide Race follows each performance of the Omak Stampede on Aug. 11-14. Rodeo performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Suicide Race fans wearing booster buttons, available on the grounds and in local businesses, will be admitted to special viewing areas on the hill and the dike in the park. Buttons are available in Omak from the Stampede office, 421 E. Stampede Drive; Tribal Trails, 29078 Highway 97; North 40 Outfitters, 1227 Koala Drive, and Gene’s Harvest Foods, 22 W. Apple Ave., and in Okanogan at Rawson’s Department Store, 212 S. Second Ave.
A rodeo ticket stub from the performance preceding each race also grants admission to the dike area.
Viewing also is available from many areas of the arena for rodeo ticket holders.
