NEWPORT – Several Okanogan County riders competed in the July 17 Newport Rough Stock Rodeo, with Amy Sullivan, Okanogan, winning the barrel racing event.
Sullivan was the Washington Barrel Racing Association’s reserve open champion in 2020.
Lacey Ralston, Okanogan, placed second in barrels at Newport
Steve Maupin, Tonasket, placed third in ranch bronc.
Pro-West rodeo results
Bareback – 1, Aaron Buckley, $403.92. 2, Duke Hanson, $269.28.
Saddle bronc – 1, Austin Krogh, $673.20.
Bull riding – 1, Colton Schneiderman, $1,057.32. 2, Hubba Hagerly, $704.88.
Newport also had a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo June 25-26 in Newport.
PRCA results
Bareback – Fran Orozco-Marchand, no score.
Saddle bronc – Fran Orozco-Marchand, no score.
Bull riding – Tanner White, no time. Fran Orozco-Marchand, no score.
