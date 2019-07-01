Jillian Piechalski of Pateros

Jillian Piechalski of Pateros speeds to the hoop.

 

 Al Camp | The Chronicle
Bridgeport players

Bridgeport players await their second game on Wednesday. The Fillies played Manson first, waited an hour and played Pateros last.

Area girls' and boys' basketball teams competed this summer, letting players get more experience.

The boys finished playing mid-way through last month.

The Bridgeport, Pateros and Manson girls played each other June 25 at Bridgeport.

Marissa Morales of Bridgeport

Marissa Morales of Bridgeport goes up for a lay-in during games June 26 at Bridgeport.
Tea Asmussen of Pateros

Tea Asmussen shot the long ball well for Pateros.
Aleeka Smith of Pateros

Aleeka Smith of Pateros gets off a jump shot against Manson.
Karla Torres of Bridgeport

Karla Torres of Bridgeport eyes the hoop in game against Pateros.
Ashley Campos of Bridgeport

Ashley Campos of Bridgeport lays up the basketball.

