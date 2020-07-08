OLYMPIA – The summer Chinook salmon run is exceeding preseason expectations, so the state is opening large portions of the Columbia River to recreational Chinook fishing this month.
Chinook fishing on the Columbia River will be open through today, July 8, from the Rocky Point/Tongue Point Line upstream to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco.
Farther upriver, Chinook fishing opened July 4 along the Hanford Reach from the Interstate 182 bridge to Priest Rapids Dam, and Priest Rapids Dam to Wells Dam and from the Highway 173 bridge at Brewster to Foster Creek in Douglas County.
The portion of the river from Wells Dam to the Highway 173 bridge at Brewster will open July 16. The later opener helps protect spring Chinook listed under the Endangered Species Act that migrate through and hold in that area of the Columbia River, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The preseason forecast for summer Chinook at the mouth of the Columbia River was 38,000 fish, but managers last week upgraded the forecast to 65,000 based on returns so far. Washington and Oregon fishery managers agreed that the run could support a brief opening on the main stem, said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fishery manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Managers will reassess the fishery this week with updated catch estimates.
“The run is tracking above what we expected this year, which is great news, but we’re still carefully monitoring these fisheries to ensure we’re achieving our conservation goals for all the species that share the river,” Lothrop said.
Sockeye and steelhead fishing closed on the lower Columbia River main stem below the Highway 395 bridge in late June after early sockeye catch rates exceeded expectations.
Historically, a high proportion of the sockeye run passes Bonneville Dam by July 4, so impacts to those sockeye as a result of the main stem Chinook fishery should be minimal, and any extension of the fishery downstream of Highway 395 will be dependent on sockeye impacts, Lothrop said.
Steelhead fishing remains closed below the Highway 395 bridge, as it would likely result in additional impacts to sockeye, the department said.
The river remains closed to salmon and steelhead fishing between the Highway 395 bridge at Pasco and the Interstate 182 bridge. Sockeye fishing is open above the Interstate 182 bridge, as Snake River sockeye exit the Columbia by that point.
Barbless hooks are required when fishing for salmon downstream of the Washington/Oregon border; barbed hooks are permitted above the border. Rules and regulations are in the 2020-21 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.
The opening dates and daily limits for the Columbia River:
-From the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line upstream to the Highway 395 bridge at Pasco - July 4-8. Daily limit six salmon. Up to two may be adult hatchery Chinook. Minimum size 12 inches. Anglers must release all steelhead and salmon except hatchery Chinook.
-From the Interstate 182 bridge to Priest Rapids Dam - July 4-31. Daily limit six salmon. Up to two adults may be retained. Minimum size 12 inches. Release wild adult Chinook and coho.
-From Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam - July 4 through Aug. 31. Daily limit six salmon. Up to two may be adult hatchery Chinook and up to two may be sockeye. Minimum size 12 inches. Release wild adult Chinook and coho.
-From Rock Island Dam to Wells Dam - July 4 through Oct. 15. Daily limit six salmon. Up to two may be adult hatchery Chinook and up to two may be sockeye. Minimum size 12 inches. Release wild adult Chinook and coho.
-From Wells Dam to the Highway 173 bridge at Brewster - July 16 through Sept. 15. Daily limit six salmon. Up to two may be adult hatchery Chinook and up to two may be sockeye. Minimum size 12 inches. Release wild adult Chinook and coho.
-From the Highway 173 bridge at Brewster to the rock jetty at the upstream shoreline of Foster Creek (Douglas County side) - July 4 through Oct. 15. Daily limit six salmon. Up to two may be adult hatchery Chinook and up to two may be sockeye. Minimum size 12 inches. Release wild adult Chinook and coho.
The Entiat and Chelan rivers will also open for Chinook on July 16.
For the Chelan River, the season opens one hour before official sunrise July 16 and runs until one hour after official sunset on Oct. 15.
The river is open from the mouth (railroad bridge) Chelan County Public Utility District safety barrier below the powerhouse.
Salmon daily limit is six; up to two adult hatchery Chinook may be retained. Minimum size is 12 inches. Release sockeye, coho and wild adult Chinook.
The summer Chinook run will be closely monitored and updated. The season could change or close quickly if necessary.
Barbed hooks are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.