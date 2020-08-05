OLYMPIA - Summer fisheries are in full swing throughout the state this month, providing some of the year’s best fishing opportunities in lakes and streams, along the coast and on the Columbia River.
Some hunters will take to the field for black bear in the first big-game hunt of the season, while others will scout deer and elk hunting areas in preparation for fall seasons, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Popular outdoor opportunities in August include:
-Puget Sound crab - Seasons are ongoing, or starting in August in a variety of marine areas.
-Columbia River salmon - Fall Chinook and coho fishing opens on much of the lower Columbia River in August, including the popular Buoy 10 fishery, which opens a little later this year, on Aug. 14.
-Trout and warmwater fish - The statewide trout derby is still underway, with chances to win prizes, while other warmwater fish are biting well. The department stocks many small, hike-in lakes with rainbow or cutthroat trout fry, and some also have naturally reproducing eastern brook trout populations.
-Ocean salmon - Ocean salmon fishing continues in many marine areas.
-Halibut - Coastal halibut season kicks off Aug. 6 with additional dates to reopen Puget Sound halibut fishing coming soon.
-Black bears - Hunting opened Aug. 1 statewide. Hunters are allowed two black bears during the general season.
-Alpine wildlife - August provides lots of opportunity for viewing alpine and subalpine wildlife while hiking at elevation to beat the heat. By the end of the month, migrating raptors should be evident along high elevation ridges.
Hunting and fishing rule booklets are available from license dealers while supplies last and online.
Region-by-region descriptions of fishing, hunting, and wildlife viewing opportunities are detailed in the weekender regional reports, which are updated throughout the month.
