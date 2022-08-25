CHELAN — The inaugural Continental Surf Cup is planned Labor Day weekend at Slidewaters.
Lakeside Surf, home of citywave USA, will play host to a Team USA vs. Team Europe surf competition pitting some of the best river surfers in the world against each other in a team and individual competition with bragging rights, prize money and international pride on the line.
The competition features a series of events leading to a team champion and a traditional podium finish for individual surfers in both the men’s and women’s divisions, said organizers.
Thirty-two surfers will compete Sept. 3-4 in six different heat formats: Best trick, traditional, chaos session, cash for tricks, team heats and a carver session.
Saturday’s events start at 2 p.m. and finish under the lights after sunset. Competition continues Sunday at 11 a.m. with team heats and finishes in the afternoon and evening with the finals and trophy presentation.
The Continental Surf Cup at Lakeside Surf is free to all spectators, who can enter for free from the upper Slidewaters parking lot at the main entrance to Lakeside Surf.
“Spectators will enjoy incredible surfing, breathtaking views, Lakeside Surf’s food and beverage options, participating in tournament raffles and giveaways, and shopping the end-of-the-season sale at The Surf Shop,” said organizers.
