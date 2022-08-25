Surf's Up

Lakeside Surf will host a competition on Labor Day weekend.

 Slidewaters

CHELAN — The inaugural Continental Surf Cup is planned Labor Day weekend at Slidewaters.

Lakeside Surf, home of citywave USA, will play host to a Team USA vs. Team Europe surf competition pitting some of the best river surfers in the world against each other in a team and individual competition with bragging rights, prize money and international pride on the line.

