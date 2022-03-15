OLYMPIA–The state Recreation and Conservation Office wants to know how and where people like to recreate.
The office is drafting a plan that will direct millions of dollars in state and federal funding to parks, trails and ball fields.
RCO asks residents to take an online survey that asks questions about the kinds of activities they do outdoors, where they do them and how often. RCO will use the information to craft a statewide recreation and conservation plan that will help prioritize funding for the next five years.
“This survey gives us a chance to see what activities are emerging so we can plan for them,” said Megan Duffy, RCO director. “It’s really important that we hear from all corners of the state and from people who do all different kinds of activities.
“The information is really helpful in writing the statewide plan and it guides us in providing grants to the communities and activities that are the most popular and are most in need.”
The survey takes less than 15 minutes and will be open until March 31. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a Visa gift card up to $200. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/3HM8B7S.
