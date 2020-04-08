DALLAS, Texas - Dalton Swayze, a 2019 graduate of Okanogan High School, competed for Grays Harbor College at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association championships last month.
Swayze won two matches by forfeit at the NCWA championships March 12 in Dallas, Texas, then lost in the quarterfinals the next day to Jarrod Smiley of the University of Central Florida. He dropped the next match, 15-5, to Jackson Rheault of the University of Connecticut.
Grays Harbor finished second in the tournament behind Liberty University.
Swayze had a 12-9 record for the regular season. He wrestles at 184 pounds, according to w.ncwa.net.
He was ranked with four stars last fall at trackwrestling.com.
He placed first at the CCC Takedown Tournament Oct. 26, 2019, and fifth at the Dec. 7 Battle of the Rockies Folkstyle Tournament. He did not place at the Clackamas Open in November nor at the Puerto Rico Open in December.
At the Shake-off the Rust Mixer on Jan. 2, Swayze had three wins. He beat his opponent by pin at the Dixie State Duals on Jan. 11 and won by decision at a dual meet with Corban University on Jan. 18.
At the NCWA National Duals on Jan. 24, Swayze lost 5-4 to Ethan Martin of Liberty. A month later, he beat Alex Stuart of Pacific Lutheran University.
During the March 1 Northwest Conference Championships, he went 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.