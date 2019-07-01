Okanogan Relay set for July 6
BREWSTER – The Okanogan County AAU Summer Swim League enters its second week of competition that includes the Okanogan Relays at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The league got underway Tuesday, June 25, with the Brewster Bearacudas hosting the Okanogan Bullfrogs and the Methow Valley Killer Whales.
Results had not been received by deadline.
Omak rounds out the four teams competing in the county, where swimmers started practicing June 1.
A pentathlon was scheduled for June 29 at Brewster. No results have been received.
The Methow Valley Killer Whales will attempt to defend its county title by hosting the championship July 27.
Swimming is a popular summer vacation sport, with the league championship meet including about 119 events with many having two or more heats.
Weekday meets start at 6 p.m., while weekend meets start at 9 a.m.
Check-in and warmups are earlier each day.
The rest of the season’s schedule:
July 6
Okanogan Relay Invitational
815 signup, warmup 8:30
July 9
Omak at Okanogan
Brewster at Methow Valley
July 13
AAU Regionals at Toppenish
July 16
Brewster at Omak
Okanogan at Methow Valley
July 20
Omak Invitational
July 23
Okanogan at Brewster
Methow Valley at Omak
July 27
Championships at Methow Valley
