OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily banned target shooting ban on all department-managed lands statewide.
The Department of Natural Resources previously announced target shooting restrictions on its managed lands.
“We implemented several fire risk prevention measures for (fish and wildlife) lands in eastern Washington earlier this summer,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager. “With increasing fire danger and several recent incidents of human-caused fires in southwest Washington, we want to emphasize that the target shooting ban includes western Washington.:
The ban applies to the approximately one million acres of land managed by the department, including wildlife areas and water access areas throughout the state. The temporary rule does not restrict lawful hunting.
Any changes to temporary restrictions will be posted on the department's website at wdfw.wa.gov.
