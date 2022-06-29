Tarnowski takes top pinochle honors The Chronicle Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OKANOGAN – Dee Tarnowski recorded the top score in pinochle play June 23 at the Okanogan Eagles.She had 8,440 points. Others with high scores were Millie Jewell, 8,070; Jane Gleason, 7,880, and Ida Laurie, 7,800.Partners with 300 pinochle were George Dunckel and Tarnowski, Dunckel and Pat Byrd, Tarnowski and Jewell (twice), Laurie and Debbie Nuehring, Laurie and Norma Lawson, and Jennifer Shaul and Gleason.Dunckel and Tarnowski also had a round robin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dee Tarnowski Pinochle Sport Game Ida Laurie George Dunckel Score Millie Jewell Jane Gleason × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS CITY OF OMAK OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 TOWN OF TWISP OPEN POSITIONS! ELEMENTARY ART/STEAM TEACHER 3RD GRADE TEACHER LOG CHURCH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HIRING TEACHERS AND STAFF! INTERESTED IN CAREGIVING RADIOLOGY/CT TECH - FULL-TIME PATIENT REGISTRATION REPRESENTATIVE - PER DIEM/WEEKENDS CLINIC PATIENT REGISTRATION REP - FULL-TIME DIETARY COOK/AIDE - TEMPORARY/FULL-TIME NA-C FULL-TIME/NIGHTS CERTIFIED CODER - FULL-TIME THREE RIVERS HOSPITAL OPEN POSITIONS! MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN POSITIONS PUBLIC WORKS POSITIONS - CITY OF REPUBLIC Latest News Eddie Montgomery to headline county fair concert Nespelem Celebration set for July 7-10 Recent graduate dies at Omak Lake Water-sewer district scolded by state Okanogan mayor heads to grad school Health officials: Blood donations needed Tonasket releases pool schedule Ballots to be mailed by July 15 Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentities released in Cape LaBelle shootingTwo dead in Aeneas Valley shootingRichard ‘Rick’ CornettBowers sentenced to nearly 63 yearsFuneral home ownership changesLouis Pope Tipper IVSecond pride celebration plannedLeona ForthunBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondMike Craigen Sr. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
