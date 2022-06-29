cards

OKANOGAN – Dee Tarnowski recorded the top score in pinochle play June 23 at the Okanogan Eagles.

She had 8,440 points. Others with high scores were Millie Jewell, 8,070; Jane Gleason, 7,880, and Ida Laurie, 7,800.

Partners with 300 pinochle were George Dunckel and Tarnowski, Dunckel and Pat Byrd, Tarnowski and Jewell (twice), Laurie and Debbie Nuehring, Laurie and Norma Lawson, and Jennifer Shaul and Gleason.

Dunckel and Tarnowski also had a round robin.

