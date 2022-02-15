OLYMPIA–A statewide task force commissioned by the Legislature is recommending increased sharing of school and community athletic facilities as a way to increase physical activity for youth, especially those underserved.
Youngsters in Washington are not moving nearly enough, the task force noted in its new report. Before the pandemic, only about 24 percent of youth in sixth through 12th grades were getting an hour of physical activity daily, the amount recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to maintain physical and mental fitness.
That percentage has remained about the same since 2012 and is slightly below the national average of 28 percent, said the task force. The problem is worse for youth of color, girls, those from lower-income families, immigrant youth and those with physical disabilities and long-term health problems.
“Studies have shown that when kids exercise, their health improves,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “So does their school attendance and mental well-being. Kids who don’t have those opportunities are more likely to live shorter lives with greater health care costs and fewer chances to succeed. We must look for innovative ways to get more kids exercise and to get the most out of our existing facilities.”
In the report, the task force focused on ways to strengthen shared-use agreements, which are agreements between school districts, government agencies or other organizations that allow community access to facilities.
While most schools in the state have shared-use agreements, the report noted that community and user groups find it difficult to access schools, which has created broad, pent-up demand for access to spaces for recreation, the report said.
The task force made six recommendations:
-Establish three new policies in statute: A policy that designates schools as community hubs or civic centers, a model policy supportive of schools as community hubs and a policy that offers financial incentive to school districts that adopt and implement the model policy.
-Create a communications campaign to help school leaders and policy makers understand that recognizing schools as community assets and connecting them to community needs will help pass bonds and levies.
-Fund four pilot shared-use projects.
-Change state grant criteria and review processes to embed shared-use and equitable facility access.
-Use the newly created athletic fields and facilities inventory as a planning tool to provide information on local assets and inform needs.
Locally, that inventory lists Methow Valley Elementary School, Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School, Brewster High School, Brewster Swimming Pool, Brewster Elementary School, Brewster Junior High School, Pateros High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Bridgeport Swimming Pool, Bridgeport Elementary School, Bridgeport High School, Lake Roosevelt Junior-Senior High School, Lake Roosevelt Elementary School, Nespelem Elementary School, Okanogan Swimming Pool, Central Valley Sports Complex, Okanogan Middle School, Okanogan High School, Virginia Grainger Elementary School, Omak’s Oak Street Park, North Omak Elementary School, East Side Park, East Omak Elementary School, Omak Swimming Pool, Paschal Sherman Indian School, Tonasket History Park, Chief Tonasket Park, Tonasket High School, Tonasket Elementary School, Tonasket Middle School, Oroville’s Henry Kniss Park, Oroville Elementary School, Oroville Middle/High School, Republic Junior High School, Republic High School, Republic Elementary School, Curlew Schools, Orient Elementary School, Inchelium Schools and Mansfield Schools.
-Fund a statewide study to explore the patterns associated with declines and inequitable gaps in youth physical activity and the associated costs on education, juvenile justice, health care and economic productivity.
The task force’s report may be found on the state Recreation and Conservation Office’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.