OKANOGAN – Taste of Three Valleys, the Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation’s annual fundraiser, will move online this year with an auction.
“After much discussion and careful consideration, our board has decided to move our annual fall fundraiser” to an online auction, said Loup officials. “The safety and well-being of our community is too important to risk hosting such a large gathering of guests in these uncertain times.”
The event is planned for October with the goal of raising $60,000. Details have yet to be worked out.
“We realize that many businesses and individuals may be experiencing financial difficulties due to the recent stay-at-home order,” said the group. “We also recognize that it may lift the spirits of our community members to have the opportunity to contribute in order to help us reach our goal.”
The foundation is trying to raise $1 million to replace the lodge building at the hill off Highway 20 between Okanogan and Winthrop.
Taste of Three Valleys traditionally has included food, an auction and entertainment.
