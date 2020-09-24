GRAND COULEE – Jeff Taylor and Mitch Taylor hauled in 15.8 pounds of bass to win the Ross McCormack Memorial Bass tournament Sept. 19 on Lake Roosevelt.
Second place in the Okanogan Valley Bass Club tournament went to Shad West and Larry Hudson, 14.28 pounds, and third went to Brian Walters and Paul Mills, 12.96 pounds.
Jeff Walters won the big fish award for a 3.94-pound smallmouth.
Ross McCormack Memorial – 1, Jeff Taylor and Mitch Taylor, 15.8 pounds. 2, Shad West and Larry Hudson, 14.28 pounds. 3, Brian Walters and Paul Mills, 12.96 pounds. 4, Craig Randall and Jesse Coyne, 12.68 pounds. 5, Mark Dawson and Bart McKinnon, 12.36 pounds. 6, Skip Goucher and Brian Stubbs, 11.42 pounds. 7, Greg Helm and Mike Pendergraft, 10.98 pounds. 8, Nic Alexander and Randy Morrison, 10.2 pounds. 9, Jeff Walter and Drew Walter, 9.6 pounds. 10, Ken Chaplin and Steve Eldrige, 9.22 pounds. 11, Ricardo Angel and Antonio Guerrero, 6.5 pounds. 12, David Gallager and Rick Kincaid, 6.16 pounds. 13, Luke Butler and Ryden Butler, 6.14 pounds. 14, Craig Tomlinson and Molly Tomlinson, 3.28 pounds. 15, Larry Mawdsley and Krista Forest, did not weigh.
A total of 66 bass were weighed and released for a total weight of 141.68 pounds.
In the Sept. 5 Palmer Lake Tournament, Shad West and Larry Hudson placed first with 20.34 pounds of fish.
Ken Chaplin and Dustin Chaplin placed second with 18.08 pounds, including the biggest fish, a 5.66-pound largemouth.
Logan Clark and Parker Jones were third, with 16.82 pounds, and Larry Mawdsley and David Gallaher were fourth at 16.72 pounds.
Palmer Lake Tournament – 1, Shad West and Larry Hudson, 20.34 pounds. 2, Ken Chaplin and Dustin Chaplin, 18.08 pounds. 3, Logan Clark and Parker Jones, 16.82 pounds. 4, Larry Mawdsley and David Gallaher, 16.72 pounds. 5, Dan Phillips and Mike Hughes, 16.56 pounds. 6, Nic Alexander and Randy Morrison, 13.04 pounds. 7, Darin Radke and Jaden Radke, 11.26 pounds. 8, Greg Helm and Justin Helm, 10.6 pounds. 9, Craig Randall and Jesse Coyne, 10.16 pounds. 10, Hunter Thomas and Lane Bolich, 9.26 pounds. 11, Ryan Anderson and Noah Olmstead, 8.26 pounds. 12, Ricardo Angel and Antonio Guerrero, 7.82 pounds. 13, Auston Wood and Dawson Bretz, 7.36 pounds. 14, Jason Fox and Brent Adkisson, 3.46 pounds. 15, David Parnicky and Heather Smith, 4.36 pounds. 16, Craig Tomlinson, did not weigh.
Total bass weighed totaled 72, with 70 released and a total weight of 177.48 pounds.
A two-day tournament is planned Oct. 3-4 on Lake Osoyoos.
The Mike Marshall Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 31.
Law enforcement officers who want to participate will have their entry fees paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.