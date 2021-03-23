RENTON – Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is reinstating its team of the month award.
Each month through the remainder of the school year, one team from each of the six WIAA classifications will be recognized as the team of the month based on achievements in competition, in the classroom and in their communities.
Each winning team will receive a trophy, $100 toward their program and local dairy products coupons from the Dairy Farmers of Washington.
Team of the month selections are based on nominations. March nominations are due by noon March 31.
Nomination information is on WIAA’s website.
