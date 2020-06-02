Volunteers plan to add new decks over two creeks
CURLEW – A temporary bridge on the Ferry County Rail Trail over West Deer Creek was pulled recently by volunteers after high water threatened to wash it away.
A new, permanent bridge deck was paid for with volunteer donations, said Bobby Whittaker, president of Ferry County Rail Trail Partners.
According to the Ferry County website, segments of the trail remain closed because of unsafe conditions caused by washouts last year. Closures are from Kiwanis trailhead to Tucker Road, Empire Creek Road to Lundimo Meadows Road, and 1.5 miles north of the Curlew trailhead to Lone Ranch Road.
The tunnel is not accessible from the south but is from the north at Hurelburt Road.
“These trail segments will be reopened as soon as conditions are safe,” said the county.
Whittaker said “a ton of construction and surfacing” is ongoing on the former railroad bed this spring and summer. Most immediate are patching culvert washouts at West Deer Creek and Lone Ranch Creek.
“The good news is we have been working on this and can move pretty fast as soon as the water levels drop,” Whittaker said. “We already have the bridge decks to do that, thanks to trail supporters’ donations and volunteers.
“Bicycle-pedestrian grants, trail volunteers and community support have made this trail a reality,” he said. “They say every trail connects. Well, this trail and community effort embody that spirit.”
The six-mile Curlew Lake section is in very good shape and has two vault toilets, he said.
“We have been working with the county and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to place two large bridge decks over these washouts,” said Whittaker. “This will provide a long-term, fish-friendly solution, but unfortunately it will take time and money.”
Ferry County will use a state grant to complete surfacing of the 25-mile trail, according to the partners group. The project will surface 8.94 miles from the Kiwanis trailhead northeast of Curlew Lake to Lundimo Meadows Road south of Curlew, said the rail trail partners group. The county will place a compacted crusher fines and screened aggregate mix, suitable for non-motorized use, on all but 0.8 mile from the Kiwanis trailhead to Lambert Creek.
That 0.8-mile section will be surfaced with compacted crusher fines that meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines using the same method as in previous development phases, which were funded by state Recreation and Conservation Office grants.
The county also will improve the Curlew trailhead to include installation of a vault toilet, kiosk and signs, the partners group said..
