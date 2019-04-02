OKANOGAN – Cashmere swept Okanogan in Caribou Trail League tennis March 26, winning boys 5-0 and girls 4-1.
“We had a tough match with Cashmere,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said. “They have the returning state girls’ champion in singles. Our No. 1 Hayley Wyllson had many competitive points with Aleah Kert, but could not keep up with her consistent, hard shots.
“Our No. 1 girls’ doubles of Jasmine Yusi and Felicia Allen went three sets with their team. We dominated the first set 6-2. Felicia was very strong at the net. Jasmine twisted an ankle and it affected her mobility. They started lobbing more and we had a hard time adjusting to that. We lost the next two sets 4-6, 5-7.
“Very close match and I am sure the next time we play them our girls will come out on top.”
Okanogan’s win came in girls’ No. 2 doubles, in which Quinn Cantlon and Alberte Pederson took a 6-0, 6-3 decision over Cashmere’s Taicha Christensen and Ellie Martin.
“Quinn has been playing a lot of singles this year,” said Cheeseman. “She hurt her leg at the last match, so I paired her up with Alberte and they worked very well together.
“They dominated the net during the first set and kept playing aggressively through the whole match. I have seen big improvement from both of them already since the start of the season.”
Kaitlin Marshall at No. 3 singles fell in her first match.
“She won the first set 6-2,” Cheeseman said. “But then her opponent became more consistent and Kaitlin’s power shots were not as effective. She lost the next two sets 3-6,2-6.”
Pioneers, Goats split
OMAK – The Omak High School tennis team split league matches with Chelan on March 26.
The Pioneer boys won 4-1 while the Goats’ girls won 4-1.
Sam Vedders picked up Omak’s lone girls’ point while keeping her record this year a perfect 6-0.
“Sam has had a great start to the season showing a huge amount of improvement from where she was at this time last year,” Omak coach Lance O’Dell said. “The girl's competed very well overall but fell short in their attempt to upset last year's league champions.
“Chelan is definitely one of the top teams in league again this year. I was very proud of the way our girl's competed, especially since we were missing our usual No. 1 doubles team - one out with illness and one who was out of town.”
On the boys’ side, Omak only fell at No. 2 singles.
Chase Grillo at No. 1 singles led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Wyatt Habich.
Stuart Law kept his undefeated streak alive with a win at No. 3 singles.
“This was a good win for the boys against a very solid Chelan team,” coach O’Dell said. “Getting the league win early in the season is a nice boost for us as we head into spring break. The boys are now 1-0 in league and 5-1 overall.”
Boys: Omak 4, Chelan 1
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Wyatt Habich, Chelan, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 singles – Tobin Wier, Chelan, d. Adam Hendrick, Omak, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3 singles – Stuart Law, Omak, d. Tyler Higgins, Chelan, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, d. Steven Williams/Eli Phelps, Chelan, 6-3. 6-3.
No. 2 doubles – Jacob Hurlbert/Jonny Stenberg, Omak, d. Aiden Peterson/Jose Torres, Chelan, 6-4, 6-4.
Girls: Chelan 4, Omak 1
No. 1 singles – Emma McLaren, Chelan, d. Ashley Cline, Omak, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Bella Gatzemeier, Chelan, d. Lupita Moriel, Omak, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Katelyn Deal, Chelan, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (7-5).
No. 1 doubles – Sierra Rothlisberger/Elle Rothlisberger, Chelan, d. Sofia Fletcher/Perla Meza, Omak, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Nadia Van Wechel/Ruby Wier, Chelan, d. Tyler Worden/Kalli Reese, Omak, 6-2, 6-3.
Boys: Tonasket 4, Oroville 1
Girls: Tonasket 5, Oroville 0
TONASKET – Tonasket took the boys, 4-1, and girls, 5-0, over Oroville on March 26.
“Caeleb Hardesty remained undefeated with a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory,” Tonasket coach Mark Milner said.
Boys: Liberty Bell 3, Lake Roosevelt 2
Girls: Liberty Bell 3, Lake Roosevelt 2
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell edged Lake Roosevelt by identical 3-2 scores in boys and girls March 26.
Boys: Pateros 3, Entiat 0
Girls: Pateros 3, Entiat 1
PATEROS – Pateros won a match between 1B teams, taking boys 3-0 and girls 3-1 on March 27.
Omak tops Oroville
OMAK – The Omak High School tennis team posted 5-0 non-league shutouts in boys’ and girls’ over Oroville on March 25.
The Pioneers’ Chase Grillo at boys No. 1 singles ended up I the lone match that went to three sets.
Oroville’s Elijah Burnell took the first set 7-5.
Grillo fought back and won the final two sets 6-2, 6-2.
“Elijah is a very tough competitor,” Omak coach Lance O’Dell said. “This was a solid win for Chase.
“Chase did a great job of keeping his composure after dropping the first set. He made some strategic adjustments to pull out the next two sets. “
Girls: Omak 5, Oroville 0
No. 1 singles – Ashley Cline, Omak, d. Nikki Minarcin, Oroville, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Lupita Moriel, Omak, d. Makayla Clark, Oroville, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Emily Grunert, Oroville, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles – Sofia Fletcher/Tyler Worden, Omak, d. Summer Aldag/Eve Layata, Oroville, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Perla Meza/Kalli Reese, Omak, received a forfeit.
Boys: Omak 5, Oroville 0
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Elijah Burnell, Oroville, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 singles – Adam Hendrick, Omak, d. Darian Range, Oroville, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Stuart Law, Omak, d. Jasper Burnell, Oroville, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, d. Charles Egerton/Hunter DeVon, Oroville, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles – Jacob Hurlbert/Jonny Stenberg, Omak, d. Jaden Hill/Michael Oaks, Oroville, 6-2, 6-1.
