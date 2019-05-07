Omak teams split with Cascade Kodiaks
CASHMERE – Cashmere took the boys 5-0 and the girls 4-1 in league tennis play against Omak May 2.
“It was a tough night for the Pioneers, though we played very well we came up short in almost every match,” Omak coach Lance O’Dell said of the last league match of the season.
The boys finished 5-3 in league and tied for second. They were 11-4 overall.
The girls finished 1-7 league, 7-8 overall.
Seeding for a CTL tournament was to be May 6.
Play starts May 9 at Harmony Meadows between Chelan and Manson.
The top four will qualify for a district tournament.
Boys: Cashmere 5, Omak 0
No. 1 singles – Kane Andruss, Cash., d. Adam Hendrick, Omak, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 singles – Michael Christensen, Cash., d. Jonny Stenberg, Omak, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
No. 3 singles – Addison Hoffman, Cash., d. John Bucsko, Omak, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles – Ryan Cooper/Huber Farias, Cash., d. Chase Grillo/Braeden O’Dell, Omak, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles – Tony Ibarra/Gage Andruss, Cash., d. Simon McCune/Stuart Law, Omak, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).
Girls: Cashmere 4, Omak 1
No. 1 singles – Lauren Kelly, Cash., d. Lupita Moriel, Omak, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 singles – Ashley Cline, Omak, d. Sophie Graybill, Cash., 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Teagan Igne, Cash., d. Sam Vedders, Omak, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles – Aleah Kert/Lauren Kert, Cash., d. Tori Beaver/Perla Mesa, Omak, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles – Kate Cooper/Lexi Neu, Cash., d. Tyler Worden/Emma Wilson, Omak, 6-3, 6-0.
Omak seniors feted
OMAK – The Omak boys tennis team improved to -2 with a sweep of Cascade on April 30.
The Cascade girls won 4-1 over Omak.
“The Omak girl's battled hard against a very tough Cascade team but were only able to come up with one win,” Omak coach Lance O’Dell said. “Seniors Ashley Cline and Lupita Moriel played very tough in their matches but fell short. The entire team showed tremendous improvement.”
Boys: Omak 5, Cascade 0
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Kayden Peterson, Casc., 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 singles – Braeden O’Dell, Omak, d. Torin Brine, Casc., 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles – Adam Hendrick, Omak, d. Quinn Priebe, Casc., 6-0, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles – Simon McCune/Stuart Law, Omak, d. Hans Schlyer/Josh Pedersen, Cascade, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Jacob Hurlbert/Jonny Stenberg, Omak, d. Cooper Bryan/Chase Runions, Casc., 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 1-0 (7-4).
Girls: Cascade 4, Omak 1
No. 1 singles – Dorothy Espinosa, Casc., d. Lupita Moriel, Omak, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 singles – Molly Wiser, Casc., d. Ashley Cline, Omak, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3 singles – Kolby Hunt, Casc., d. Sam Vedders, Omak, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles – Megan Evans/Stella Johnson, Casc., d. Tori Beaver/Perla Cruz/ Omak, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Tyler Worden/Emma Wilson, Omak, d. Rory Swoboda/Isabel Rodriguez, Casc., 3-6, 7-1, 1-0 (7-3).
CWB Tennis Bracket
Boys singles
First round
Game 1: Caeleb Hardesty, Ton., d. Josh Bello, Ton, 6-0, 6-1.
Game 2: Sam Larsen, Pat., d. Morgan George, LR.
Game 3: Connor Hardesty, Ton., d. Taggart Easter, Pat.
Game 4: Elijah Burnell, Oro., d. Nicholas Fitzmmaurice, LB.
Game 5: Ca. Hardesty v. Larsen.
Game 6: Co. Hardesty v. Burnell.
Game 7: Bello v. George
Game 8: Easter v Fitzmaurice
Girls singles
First round
Game 1: Ruthann Matteson, LB, d. Aleeka Miller-Smith, 6-0, 6-2.
Game 2: Julie Bello, Ton., d. Savannah Hobrect, LR, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Game 3: Monse Hernandez, Pat., d. Noni Alley, Ton., 5-7, 6-5, 6-3
Game 4: Alexia Ryan, LR, d. Shelby Vintin, LB, 6-3, 6-3.
Game 5: Matteson v. Bello
Game 6: Hernandez v Ryan
Game 7: Miller-Smith v. Hobrecht
Game 8: Alley v Vintin
Boys doubles
First round
Game 1: Eric Owsley/Eli Holz, Ton., d. Jade Hill/Nick Hugus, Oro., 6-0, 6-0
Game 2: Isaac Blodgett/Tyler White, LB, d. Darian Range/Hunter Devon, Oro., 6-1, 6-2.
Game 3: Kason Tibbs/Alex Owsley, Ton., d. Jamie Padilla/Yancy Ayala, Entiat, 6-0, 6-0.
Game 4: Ivan Ceniceros/Aiden Hall, Pat., d. Terry Yazzie/Tucker Keeley, LR, 6-4, 7-5.
Game 5: E. Owsley/Holz v Blodgett/White
Game 6: Tibbs/A. Owsley v Ceniceros/Hall
Game 7: Hill/Hugus v Range/Devon
Game 8: Yazzie/Keeley by scratch
Girls doubles
First round
Game 1: Skylar Hardesty/Rubi Capote, Ton., d. Kayla Clark/Emily Grunert, Oro., 6-0, 6-0
Game 2: Larkin Lucy/Ellie Blank, LB, d. Libby Southard/Cyrene Ramirez, Ent., 6-3, 6-1
Game 3: Malia Whitmore/Bri Gutierrez, Ton., d. Keziah Stice/Rainy Vargas, LR, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
Game 4: Tarissa Clark/Raven Clark, LR, d. Kristy Vieth/Amber Surface, LB, 6-3, 6-0.
Game 5: Hardesty/Capote v Lucy/Blank
Game 6: Whitemore/Gutierrez v Clark/Clark
Game 7: Clark/Grunert by scratch
Game 8: Stice/Vargas v Vieth/Surface
Caribou Trail League tennis tournament
MANSON - Seeding and honors for the 1A Caribou Trail League tennis tournament were finished May 6.
Cashmere's Ryan Cooper is the league Player of the Year for boys and Cashmere's Aleah Kert was Player of the Year for girls.
Cashmere coach Trevor Kert was the Coach of the Year.
Omak received the Sportsmanship Award.
The tournament runs May 9 and May 11 at Harmony Meadows Event and Tennis Center near Manson.
Boy's singles: #1 Wyatt Habich (Chelan); #2 Kane Andruss (Cash); #3 Tobin Wier (Chelan); #4 Hans Schlyer (Cascade); 5th placed Adam Hendrick (Omak); 6th placed Jesse Rosas (Ok)
Girl's singles: #1 Emma McLaren (Chelan); #2 Kate Cooper (Cash); #3 Dorthy Espinosa (Cascade); #4 Molly Wiser (Cascade); 5th placed Alison Johnson (Ok); 6th placed Lupita Moriel (Om)
Boy's doubles: #1 Cooper/Farias (Cashmere); #2 O'Dell/Grillo (Omak); #3 Ibarra/Andruss (Cashmere); #4 McCune/Law (Omak); 5th placed Williams/Phelps (Chelan); 6th placed Headlee/Wilson (Ok)
Girl's doubles: #1 Kert/Kert (Cashmere); #2 Rothlisberger/Rothlisberger (Chelan); #3 Evans/Johnson (Cascade); #4 Martin/Gatzemeier (Chelan); 5th placed Wyllson/Perez (Ok); 6th placed Yusi/Allen (Ok)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.