COULEE DAM — The Omak tennis team took boys at 5-0 and girls at 3-2 in non-league play against Lake Roosevelt on March 22.
“Lake Roosevelt was short of a full team for their boys, so several Lake Roosevelt athletes played multiple times,” Omak coach Lance O’Dell said.
“The two toughest matches of the evening, boys and girls, came at No. 1 girls’ singles and No. 2 girls’ singles.”
Omak’s Ashley Cline, at No. 1 singles, got past Lake Roosevelt’s Alexia Ryan 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 1-0 (10-6).
At No. 2 singles, Lake Roosevelt’s Savannah Hobrecht edged Omak’s Lupita Moriel 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (7-2).
Omak’s Sam Vedders remains undefeated for the season with a win at No. 3 singles.
The Pioneers play at Okanogan on Thursday.
Boys: Omak 5, Lake Roosevelt 0
No. 1 singles — Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Morgan George, LR, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles — Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, d. Tucker Keeley/Terry Yazzie, LR, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles — Jacob Hurlbert/Jonny Stenberg, Omak, d. Showaway Hunt/Nicholas Engeseth, LR, 7-5, 6-1.
Adam Hendrick and Stuart Law picked up the play back wins in singles.
Girls: Omak 3, Lake Roosevelt 2
No. 1 singles — Ashley Cline, Omak, d. Alexia Ryan, LR, 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 1-0 (10-6).
No. 2 singles — Savannah Hobrecht, LR, d. Lupita Moriel, Omak, 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (7-2).
No. 3 singles — Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Rainy Vargas, LR., 6-0, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles — Tarissa Clark/Raven Clark, LR, d. Emma Wilson/Tori Beaver, Omak, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles — Sofia Fletcher/Tyler Worden, Omak, d. Keziah Stice/Heatherly Budravage, LR, 6-0, 6-2.
Tonasket 1, Cashmere 1
CASHMERE — Tonasket split with Cashmere, taking the boys 3-2 and falling 5-0 on March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.