TONASKET – After the first week of the spring sports season it’s official, tennis players are the toughest high school athletes.
Tonasket tennis was the first to compete in the region, pushing snow aside and hosting Omak on Thursday despite near-freezing temperatures.
Omak returned home Friday to host Entiat.
Liberty Bell pushed so much snow to one side that anyone wanting to watch the action would have had to stand on either side at the gate to the courts or on the seven-foot-high piles of snow along the sidelines – kind of a frozen grandstand look.
Although soccer players practice in the white stuff, for safety no area matches have been competed after the first week of the season.
It’s still a week or two from snow melting away and fields firming up enough for baseball and softball.
But migrating geese are enjoying the fields.
Track athletes, who can do training runs on area streets and roads, normally have a later start in the spring.
Golfers, who were featured in the newspaper’s preview story Dec. 16, for the most part are relegated to swatting plastic or rubber practice balls in gyms.
The exception is Oroville, which can practice all of its swings indoors at the Oroville Golf Club.
“We may play Friday if we can get all the snow off,” Liberty Bell coach Dave Schulz said last week of a tennis match at Chelan on March 15. It was postponed.
At home in Winthrop, Schulz said the school has used three snow blowers to clear most of one court of more than two-feet of snow.
“I’ve never seen it this way,” said Schulz. “This is my 54th year of coaching. I’ve never seen snow this late, especially in the Okanogan and Wenatchee valleys. Normally we have snow (in the Methow), but we are able to go where there’s green grass. No green grass anywhere this year. It’s a very late winter.”
The postponed games and matches will compress competition into a smaller time frame.
“It’s jammed the sports schedule,” Schulz said. “It’s going to be very compact, very difficult to get everything in.”
In boys’ tennis play last week, Tonasket won 4-1 over Omak and 5-0 over Okanogan on March 14. Omak won 5-0 over Entiat on March 15.
In girls’ play, Tonasket won 4-1 over Omak and 3-2 over Okanogan while Omak won 5-0 over Entiat.
“Cold weather and limited practice, but I was pleased with the results,” said Tonasket coach Mark Milner. “We're off to a great start.”
The Tigers boys will be anchored by Caeleb Hardesty, who finished fourth with a 3-1 record in state 1B/2B/1A last year.
Also back is the doubles team of Eric Owsley and Eli Holz, which finished 3-1 and fifth in state.
“My boys’ team will be returning six of the top seven varsity letter winners from last year’s squad (one senior, four juniors, one sophomore),” said Omak coach Lance O’Dell, whose team finished third in league last season. “We also have five first-time players that are picking things up quickly.”
Leading the boys is junior Chase Grillo at No. 1 singles after being an alternate to state last year.
Senior Braeden O’Dell was a state alternate in doubles.
“O’Dell will be looking for a new partner this season as his partner from last year graduated,” coach O’Dell said. “Junior Simon McCune looks to fill that role. Simon had a very successful season last year at No. 2 doubles.”
The Pioneer girls will be rebuilding after losing their top two players.
“The Pioneers return several first-year letter winners from last year and have 18 total girls turning out all-together,” coach O’Dell said. “Several of the first-year players look to be improving quickly and will need to as we need to fill several varsity spots.”
O’Dell said weather has slowed down development.
“We have already been forced to move matches and have yet to be able to complete a full practice on our courts,” the coach said. “Players have had a great attitude about it all as we have been serving at targets in the gym, learning to volley in the confines of the high school hallways, and attempting to maintain rallies on a court without a net surrounded by snow.”
Liberty Bell girls will be guided by Ruthann Matteson, who competed at state last year.
No word on other teams, but all have been combating snow on courts, even in sunny Coulee Dam where six inches of snow greeted tennis players for the first week.
This year state, hopefully without snow, is May 25-26 at the Yakima Tennis Club.
Boys: Omak 5, Entiat 0
No. 1 singles - Chase Grillo, Omak, def. Jaime Padilla, Entiat, 8-0.
No. 2 singles – Adam Hendrick, Omak, def. Yancy Ayala, Entiat, 8-1.
No. 3 singles – Stuart Law, Omak, def. Carlos Guerrero, Entiat, 8-0.
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, def. Ayala/Padilla, Entiat, 8-0
Girls: Omak 5, Entiat 0
No. 1 singles – Ashley Cline, Omak, def. Libby Southard, Entiat, 8-0.
No. 2 singles – Lupita Moriel, Omak, def. Cyrene Ramirez, Entiat, 8-2.
No. 3 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, def. Karina Olmos, Entiat, 8-0.
No. 1 doubles – Emma Wilson/Sofia Fletcher, Omak, def. Kaylee Cox/Ginny Kammeyer, Entiat, 8-1.
No. 2 doubles – Tyler Worden/Tori Beaver, Omak, won, 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.