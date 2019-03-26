OMAK – The Omak High School tennis team posted 5-0 non-league shutouts in boys’ and girls’ over Oroville on March 25.
The Pioneers’ Chase Grillo at boys No. 1 singles ended up I the lone match that went to three sets.
Oroville’s Elijah Burnell took the first set 7-5.
Grillo fought back and won the final two sets 6-2, 6-2.
“Elijah is a very tough competitor,” Omak coach Lance O’Dell said. “This was a solid win for Chase.
“Chase did a great job of keeping his composure after dropping the first set. He made some strategic adjustments to pull out the next two sets. “
Girls: Omak 5, Oroville 0
No. 1 singles – Ashley Cline, Omak, d. Nikki Minarcin, Oroville, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Lupita Moriel, Omak, d. Makayla Clark, Oroville, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Sam Vedders, Omak, d. Emily Grunert, Oroville, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles – Sofia Fletcher/Tyler Worden, Omak, d. Summer Aldag/Eve Layata, Oroville, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Perla Meza/Kalli Reese, Omak, received a forfeit.
Boys: Omak 5, Oroville 0
No. 1 singles – Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Elijah Burnell, Oroville, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 singles – Adam Hendrick, Omak, d. Darian Range, Oroville, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Stuart Law, Omak, d. Jasper Burnell, Oroville, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles – Braeden O’Dell/Simon McCune, Omak, d. Charles Egerton/Hunter DeVon, Oroville, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles – Jacob Hurlbert/Jonny Stenberg, Omak, d. Jaden Hill/Michael Oaks, Oroville, 6-2, 6-1.
