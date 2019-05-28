Owsley/Holz lead way in doubles
YAKIMA - Tonasket’s Eric Owsley and Eli Holz finished sixth in boys’ doubles at the 1B/2B/1A tennis tournament May 24-25 at the Yakima Tennis Club.
Owsley and Holz opened state with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jimmy Opitz/Max Jorgensen of Charles Wright Academy.
The Tigernator duo easily got past Connell’s Ethan Morill and James Colclasure 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
“We were the only public school to reach the doubles semifinals,” coach Mark Milner said.
Eventual state champs Anders Gibbons and Tate Gibbons of Seattle Academy topped Owsley/Holz 6-2, 6-1.
The Gibbons duo won state 6-4, 6-1 over Michael Yang and Nicholas Arron of University Prep.
Charles Wright Academy’s Cole Harrington and Micah Willow took third with a tough win over Owsley and Holz 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4) and 6-4.
Also in boys’ doubles, Freeman’s Owen Bryan and Daniel Grady, who placed seventh in state, opened with a marathon 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4) win over Omak’s Braeden O’Dell and Chase Grillo.
The Pioneers stayed alive with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Al Cardenas and Adam Asher of Granger.
Opitz/Jorgenson eliminated O’Dell/Grillo 6-4, 6-0 before finishing fifth in state.
Tonasket’s Caeleb Hardesty won his opening state singles match, 6-0 and 6-1 over Cameron Whittle of Newport.
Tyler Wurzel of University Place, who finished third in state, edged Hardesty 7-5 and 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Hardesty stayed alive with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Nolan Ng of Riverside.
In the match for fourth and seventh places, Hardesty came back from losing his opening set 6-0 to win the next two sets, 6-4 and 6-0 to earn fourth.
In boys’ team scoring, Charles Wright, with 27 points, edged Seattle Academy, with 21 points and University Prep with 19 points.
Tonasket was the highest public school finisher, taking fourth with 14 points over Chelan in fifth with 11 points. Cashmere tied for sixth with Freeman with 10 points.
Omak and Pateros tied with Granger, Newport and Riverside for 11th with two points each.
Aidan Hall and Ivan Ceniceros represented Pateros. The duo lost the opener to Cole Harrington and Micah Wibowo of Charles Wright, 6-1, 6-1, then topped Tug Smith and Danny Bradbury of Newport, 6-3, 6-3, and Tommy Vargas and Joe Morrier of La Salle, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.
