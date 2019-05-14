Tonasket'’s Eli Holz and Eric Owsley

Tonasket'’s Eli Holz and Eric Owsley take on a Liberty Bell team in boys’ doubles last week. Holz and Owsley finished first in boys’ doubles.

NCAC to host District 6 finals

Malia Whitmore of Tonasket serves

Malia Whitmore of Tonasket serves during Central Washington B League tournament last week near Manson. Whitmore was teamed with Bri Gutierrez in girls’ doubles. The Tonasket duo finished third.

OMAK – The Tonasket High School tennis team dominated play at the 1B/2B District 6 tournament May 6 and May 8 at North Cascades Athletic Club.

The Tigers’ Caeleb Hardesty won the boys’ singles title, Eric Owsley and Eli Holz took first in boys’ doubles, and Skylar Hardesty and Rubi Capote won the girls’ doubles crown.

Ruthann Matteson of Liberty Bell took first in girls’ singles.

The 1A Caribou Trail League tennis tournament was to be played May 9 and May 11 at Harmony Meadows Event and Tennis Center near Manson.

The top four from the 1B/2B tournament and top four from the CTL tournament meet for District 6 tournament starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Harmony Meadows near Manson.

The tournament finishes at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at North Cascades Athletic Club.

The top four (updated from three) boys singles and doubles along with top three girls singles and doubles earn berths to state May 24-25.

CWB Tennis Bracket

Boys singles

1, Caeleb Hardesty, Tonasket

2, Elijah Burnell, Oroville

3, Nicholas Fitzmaurice, Liberty Bell

4, Connor Hardesty, Tonasket

5 alternate,

First round

Game 1: Caeleb Hardesty, Ton., d. Josh Bello, Ton, 6-0, 6-1.

Game 2: Sam Larsen, Pat., d. Morgan George, LR.

Game 3: Connor Hardesty, Ton., d. Taggart Easter, Pat.

Game 4: Elijah Burnell, Oro., d. Nicholas Fitzmaurice, LB.

Game 5: Ca. Hardesty d. Larsen, 6-0, 6-1.

Game 6: Burnell d. Co. Hardesty, 6-3, 6-3

Game 7: Bello d. George, loser out

Game 8: Fitzmaurice d. Easter, 6-1, 7-5, loser out

Game 9 championship: Caeleb Hardesty d. Elijah Burnell, 6-2, 6-1.

Game 10: Co. Hardesty d Bello, 6-2, 6-0.

Game 11: Fitzmaurice d. Larsen, 6-4, 6-0

Game 12: Fitzmaurice d. Co. Hardesty, 6-4, 6-1 for third/fourth

Game 13: Bello v. Larsen, for fifth, alternate, no score.

Girls singles

1, Ruthann Matteson, Liberty Bell

2, Alexia Ryan, Lake Roosevelt

3, Julie Bello, Tonasket

4, Savannah Hobrecht, Lake Roosevelt

5 alternate, Noni Alley, Tonasket

First round

Game 1: Ruthann Matteson, LB, d. Aleeka Miller-Smith, 6-0, 6-2.

Game 2: Julie Bello, Ton., d. Savannah Hobrecht, LR, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Game 3: Monse Hernandez, Pat., d. Noni Alley, Ton., 5-7, 6-5, 6-3

Game 4: Alexia Ryan, LR, d. Shelby Vintin, LB, 6-3, 6-3.

Game 5: Matteson d. Bello, 6-4, 6-1.

Game 6: Ryan d. Hernandez, 7-5, 6-0.

Game 7: Hobrecht d. Miller-Smith, 6-4, 6-3, loser out.

Game 8: Alley d. Vintin, loser out.

Game 9 championship: Matteson d. Ryan, 6-0, 6-2.

Game 10: Hobrecht d. Hernandez, 6-2, 6-3.

Game 11: Bello d. Alley, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Game 12: Bello d. Hobrecht

Game 13: Alley d. Hernandez.

Boys doubles

1, Eric Owsley/Eli Holz, Tonasket

2, Ivan Ceniceros/Aiden Hall, Pateros

3, Darian Range/Hunter Devon, Oroville

4, Isaac Blodgett/Alex Owsley, Tonasket

5 alternate, Terry Yazzie/Tucker Keeley, Lake Roosevelt

First round

Game 1: Eric Owsley/Eli Holz, Ton., d. Jade Hill/Nick Hugus, Oro., 6-0, 6-0.

Game 2: Isaac Blodgett/Tyler White, LB, d. Darian Range/Hunter Devon, Oro., 6-1, 6-2.

Game 3: Kason Tibbs/Alex Owsley, Ton., d. Jamie Padilla/Yancy Ayala, Entiat, 6-0, 6-0.

Game 4: Ivan Ceniceros/Aiden Hall, Pat., d. Terry Yazzie/Tucker Keeley, LR, 6-4, 7-5.

Game 5: E. Owsley/Holz d. Blodgett/White, 6-3, 6-0.

Game 6: Tibbs/A. Owsley v Ceniceros/Hall d. Tibbs/A. Owsley, 6-1, 6-4.

Game 7: Hill/Hugus v Range/Devon d. Hill/Hugus, 6-1, 6-4, loser out.

Game 8: Yazzie/Keeley by scratch over Padilla/Ayala, loser out.

Game 9 championship, Eric Owsley/Eli Holz d. Ivan Ceniceros/Aiden Hall, 6-1, 6-1.

Game 10, Range/Devon d. Tibbs/Owsley, 6-1, 6-1.

Game 11, Blodgett/White d. Yazzie/Keeley, 6-3, 6-4.

Game 12, Range/Devon d. Blodgett/White for third/fourth.

Game 13: Yazzie/Keeley d. Tibbs/Owsley for fifth.

Girls doubles

1, Skylar Hardesty/Rubi Capote, Tonasket

2, Tarissa Clark/Raven Clark, Lake Roosevelt

3, Malia Whitmore/Bri Gutierrez, Tonasket

4, Keziah Stice/Rainy Vargas, Lake Roosevelt

5 alternate,

First round

Game 1: Skylar Hardesty/Rubi Capote, Ton., d. Kayla Clark/Emily Grunert, Oro., 6-0, 6-0

Game 2: Larkin Lucy/Ellie Blank, LB, d. Libby Southard/Cyrene Ramirez, Ent., 6-3, 6-1

Game 3: Malia Whitmore/Bri Gutierrez, Ton., d. Keziah Stice/Rainy Vargas, LR, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Game 4: Tarissa Clark/Raven Clark, LR, d. Kristy Vieth/Amber Surface, LB, 6-3, 6-0.

Game 5: Hardesty/Capote d. Lucy/Blank, 6-0, 6-1.

Game 6: Clark/Clark D. Whitmore/Gutierrez.

Game 7: Clark/Grunert by scratch over Southard/Ramirez, loser out.

Game 8: Stice/Vargas d. Vieth/Surface 7-5, 6-1, loser out.

Game 9 championship: Hardesty/Capote d. T. Clark/R. Clark, 6-2, 6-1.

Game 10, Whitmore/Gutierrez d. Clark/Grunert.

Game 11, Stice/Vargas d. Lucy/Blank.

Game 12, Whitmore/Gutierrez d. Stice/Vargas for third/fourth.

Game 13, Lucy/Blank v. Clark/Grunert

Caribou Trail League tennis tournament

MANSON - Seeding and honors for the 1A Caribou Trail League tennis tournament were finished May 6.

Cashmere's Ryan Cooper is the league Player of the Year for boys and Cashmere's Aleah Kert was Player of the Year for girls.

Cashmere coach Trevor Kert was the Coach of the Year.

Omak received the Sportsmanship Award.

The tournament runs May 9 and May 11 at Harmony Meadows Event and Tennis Center near Manson.

Boys singles: #1 Wyatt Habich (Chelan); #2 Kane Andruss (Cash); #3 Tobin Wier (Chelan); #4 Hans Schlyer (Cascade); 5th placed Adam Hendrick (Omak); 6th placed Jesse Rosas (Ok)

Girls singles: #1 Emma McLaren (Chelan); #2 Kate Cooper (Cash); #3 Dorothy Espinosa (Cascade); #4 Molly Wiser (Cascade); 5th placed Alison Johnson (Ok); 6th placed Lupita Moriel (Om)

Boy's doubles: #1 Cooper/Farias (Cashmere); #2 O'Dell/Grillo (Omak); #3 Ibarra/Andruss (Cashmere); #4 McCune/Law (Omak); 5th placed Williams/Phelps (Chelan); 6th placed Headlee/Wilson (Ok)

Girl's doubles: #1 Kert/Kert (Cashmere); #2 Rothlisberger/Rothlisberger (Chelan); #3 Evans/Johnson (Cascade); #4 Martin/Gatzemeier (Chelan); 5th placed Wyllson/Perez (Ok); 6th placed Yusi/Allen (Ok)

