Perez/Yusi take set from Cascade duo
COULEE DAM -Tonasket swept Lake Roosevelt in Central Washington B League tennis April 25, winning the boys 5-0 and girls 4-1.
Tonasket tennis players also competed at the huge 74th annual Inland Empire tennis tournament April 26-27.
The tournament includes more than 50 schools of all size classifications and more than 700 players on 80-plus courts.
The Tigers’ Caeleb Hardesty finished fourth in No. 1 singles. Eric Owsley was fourth in No. 2 singles.
Eli Holz and Connor Hardesty picked up some wins before falling to Wenatchee’s No. 1 doubles team, coach Mark Milner said.
“Alex Owsley and Kason Tibbs took seventh in boys’ second doubles,” Milner said. “Skylar Hardesty and Rubi Capote paired up for girls’ doubles and recorded a few wins.”
“Due to its size and prestige, it draws a majority of the finest tennis players from eastern Washington and northern Idaho,” Chelan coach Marty Rothlisberger said.
The coach said matches were reduced to four games on Friday. Saturday conditions included strong winds and cold temperatures.
The Goats’ Wyatt Habich and Tobin Wier worked their way back through consolation matches after an opening loss to finish sixth in No. 1 boys’ doubles.
Chelan’s Sierra and Elle Rothlisberger finished fourth out of 37 entries in No. 1 girls’ doubles.
Abby Martin and Bella Gatzemeier finished fourth in No. 2 girls’ doubles.
Perez/Yusi shine
OKANOGAN – Alexandria Perez and Jasmine Yusi of Okanogan took the first set this season from Cascade’s Megan Evans and Stella Johnson in No. 1 doubles.
Perez/Yusi won the first set 6-4 during matches Thursday, April 25.
Evans/Johnson won the next two sets 6-2 and 6-4.
“Ali Johnson won her match at No. 2 singles against Kolby Hunt, 6-1,6-3,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said. “Quinn Cantlon defeated Lily Keziah 6-2 and 6-4 in a tough, drawn-out match.”
For the boys, Gavin Headlee and Chase Wilson won at No. 1 doubles, 6-4 and 6-4, over Cascade’s Torn Brine and Kayden Person.
“This was their second match together (Headlee/Wilson) and they are playing very well together,” Cheeseman said.
Brendyn Hinger won his match at No. 3 singles against Cooper Bryan 7-6 (8-6) and 6-4.
“They started on our fourth court and by the end of the first set it was getting dark and the lights didn’t reach back there,” said Cheeseman. “So we had them sit until a court opened under the lights.
“Brendyn did a great job playing in very poor conditions. Once they got under the lights, he took charge and led the set the whole time.”
