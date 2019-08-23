End-of-season tournament is this weekend
OKANOGAN — It’s official: The Club Sports Bar and Grill took the Okanogan Valley Coed Softball League championship with impressive wins this past week.
The Club took the title by three games at 18-3.
One of the bar and grill’s wins was 11-9 over second-place Heatstroke on Aug. 20.
Hitting home runs in the game were Dustin Pfitzer, Spencer Bennion and Blake Marchand.
Emergency Restoration Services forfeited its last five games, said league spokeswoman and organizer Shirley Bowden. Forfeit scores were 7-0.
“Mid-Valley Hospital was the most-improved team,” Bowden said. “(They) played several very close games with league-leading teams.”
Okanogan Valley
Coed Softball League
(Final standings)
Club 18 3
Heatstroke 15 6
Hey NDN 14 7
D&R Glass 13 8
Farmers 11 10
Boo Yaa 8 13
ERS 5 16
Mid-Valley Hospital 1 20
Final games of the season:
Farmers 12, MVH 9
Farmers 7, ERS 0
D&R Glass 7, ERS 0
D&R Glass 13, MVH 3
Club 11, Heatstroke 9
Club 20, Boo Yaa 4
Boo Yaa 7, ERS 0
Hey NDN 7, ERS 0
Boo Yaa 7, ERS 0
Farmers 14, Boo Yaa 9
Farmers 18, Boo Yaa 5
