WINTHROP - A group of Methow Valley Elementary School third-graders recently tried out the groomed ski trails on the school campus.
School officials said the trails also are used by first- and second-graders in the after-school ski club program and members of the Methow Valley ski and biathlon teams.
The groomed ski trails, referred to as the McCabe Trails, coupled with student access to high-quality ski equipment, are a product of a strong partnership and collaboration involving the district, Methow Valley Nordic Ski Educational Foundation, Methow Valley Biathlon Team, Methow Trails and Winthrop Mountain Sports.
They offer students of all ages, from beginners who have never skied before to experienced skiers currently participating on the U.S. National Ski Team, with a unique experience like no other, said the district.
“As a school we value the opportunity for students to extend their learning outside the walls of the classroom,” said the district. “Every week through February, third-graders spend one afternoon skiing on the McCabe Trails at Methow Valley Elementary.”
Winthrop Mountain Sports helps with equipment.
