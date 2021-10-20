football

Week of Oct. 20-26, varsity

All contests subject to change

Cross country

Oct. 26 Caribou Trail League/District 6 1A championships, Walla Walla Point Park

Football

Oct. 21 Pateros at Soap Lake

Oct. 22 ACH at Columbia (Hunters)

Oct. 22 Curlew at Mary Walker

Oct. 22 Entiat at Bridgeport (homecoming)

Oct. 22 Lake Roosevelt at Manson

Oct. 22 Okanogan at Tonasket (homecoming)

Oct. 22 Omak at Quincy

Oct. 22 Oroville at Brewster

Oct. 23 Waterville-Mansfield at Liberty Bell

Soccer

Oct. 21 Liberty Bell at Tonasket

Oct. 21 Manson at Brewster

Oct. 21 Omak at Quincy

Oct. 21 Pateros at Lake Roosevelt

Oct. 22 Omak at Cashmere

Oct. 23 Manson at Brewster

Oct. 26 Brewster at Omak

Volleyball

Oct. 21 ACH at Mary Walker

Oct. 21 Cascade at Brewster

Oct. 21 Curlew at Northport

Oct. 21 Lake Roosevelt at Okanogan

Oct. 21 Liberty Bell at Tonasket

Oct. 21 Omak at Quincy

Oct. 21 Riverside Christian at Bridgeport (senior night)

Oct. 23 Brewster at Manson

Oct. 23 Curlew at Oroville

Oct. 23 Odessa at ACH

Oct. 25 Pateros at Wilson Creek

Oct. 26 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt

Oct. 26 Manson at Okanogan

Oct. 26 Tonasket at Oroville

Oct. 26 Waterville-Mansfield at Omak

Oct. 26 Valley Christian at ACH

