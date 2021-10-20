Week of Oct. 20-26, varsity
All contests subject to change
Cross country
Oct. 26 Caribou Trail League/District 6 1A championships, Walla Walla Point Park
Football
Oct. 21 Pateros at Soap Lake
Oct. 22 ACH at Columbia (Hunters)
Oct. 22 Curlew at Mary Walker
Oct. 22 Entiat at Bridgeport (homecoming)
Oct. 22 Lake Roosevelt at Manson
Oct. 22 Okanogan at Tonasket (homecoming)
Oct. 22 Omak at Quincy
Oct. 22 Oroville at Brewster
Oct. 23 Waterville-Mansfield at Liberty Bell
Soccer
Oct. 21 Liberty Bell at Tonasket
Oct. 21 Manson at Brewster
Oct. 21 Omak at Quincy
Oct. 21 Pateros at Lake Roosevelt
Oct. 22 Omak at Cashmere
Oct. 23 Manson at Brewster
Oct. 26 Brewster at Omak
Volleyball
Oct. 21 ACH at Mary Walker
Oct. 21 Cascade at Brewster
Oct. 21 Curlew at Northport
Oct. 21 Lake Roosevelt at Okanogan
Oct. 21 Liberty Bell at Tonasket
Oct. 21 Omak at Quincy
Oct. 21 Riverside Christian at Bridgeport (senior night)
Oct. 23 Brewster at Manson
Oct. 23 Curlew at Oroville
Oct. 23 Odessa at ACH
Oct. 25 Pateros at Wilson Creek
Oct. 26 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt
Oct. 26 Manson at Okanogan
Oct. 26 Tonasket at Oroville
Oct. 26 Waterville-Mansfield at Omak
Oct. 26 Valley Christian at ACH
