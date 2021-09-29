Week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, varsity
All contests subject to change
Cross country
Sept. 30 Quincy Invitational
Sept. 30 Tonasket Invitational
Football
Oct. 1 Brewster at Okanogan
Oct. 1 Colville at Omak
Oct. 1 Cusick at Curlew
Oct. 1 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville
Oct. 1 Mount Baker at Tonasket
Oct. 2 Bridgeport at Entiat
Oct. 2 Pateros at Liberty Bell
Soccer
Sept. 30 Lake Roosevelt at Bridgeport
Sept. 30 Omak at Cashmere
Sept. 30 Pateros at Wenatchee
Sept. 30 Tonasket at Okanogan
Oct. 2 Liberty Bell at Cascade
Oct. 2 Northwest Christian at Okanogan
Oct. 2 Omak at Manson
Oct. 5 Brewster at Pateros
Oct. 5 Bridgeport at Tonasket
Oct. 5 Okanogan at Liberty Bell
Oct. 5 Quincy at Omak
Volleyball
Sept. 29 Curlew at Tonasket
Sept. 29 Soap Lake at Pateros
Sept. 30 Cascade Christian at Pateros
Sept. 30 Entiat at Bridgeport
Sept. 30 Okanogan at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 30 Omak at Cashmere
Sept. 30 Oroville at Manson
Sept. 30 Tonasket at Liberty Bell
Oct. 2 Bridgeport at Ephrata Tournament
Oct. 2 Lake Roosevelt at Brewster
Oct. 2 Oroville at Tonasket
Oct. 4 Liberty Bell at Omak
Oct. 5 Manson at Brewster
Oct. 5 Oroville at Liberty Bell
Oct. 5 Pateros at Waterville-Mansfield
Oct. 5 Soap Lake at Bridgeport
