football on grass

Week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, varsity

All contests subject to change

Cross country

Sept. 30 Quincy Invitational

Sept. 30 Tonasket Invitational

Football

Oct. 1 Brewster at Okanogan

Oct. 1 Colville at Omak

Oct. 1 Cusick at Curlew

Oct. 1 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville

Oct. 1 Mount Baker at Tonasket

Oct. 2 Bridgeport at Entiat

Oct. 2 Pateros at Liberty Bell

Soccer

Sept. 30 Lake Roosevelt at Bridgeport

Sept. 30 Omak at Cashmere

Sept. 30 Pateros at Wenatchee

Sept. 30 Tonasket at Okanogan

Oct. 2 Liberty Bell at Cascade

Oct. 2 Northwest Christian at Okanogan

Oct. 2 Omak at Manson

Oct. 5 Brewster at Pateros

Oct. 5 Bridgeport at Tonasket

Oct. 5 Okanogan at Liberty Bell

Oct. 5 Quincy at Omak

Volleyball

Sept. 29 Curlew at Tonasket

Sept. 29 Soap Lake at Pateros

Sept. 30 Cascade Christian at Pateros

Sept. 30 Entiat at Bridgeport

Sept. 30 Okanogan at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 30 Omak at Cashmere

Sept. 30 Oroville at Manson

Sept. 30 Tonasket at Liberty Bell

Oct. 2 Bridgeport at Ephrata Tournament

Oct. 2 Lake Roosevelt at Brewster

Oct. 2 Oroville at Tonasket

Oct. 4 Liberty Bell at Omak

Oct. 5 Manson at Brewster

Oct. 5 Oroville at Liberty Bell

Oct. 5 Pateros at Waterville-Mansfield

Oct. 5 Soap Lake at Bridgeport

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.