Varsity, for week of Sept. 22-28
All contests subject to change
Football
Sept. 23 Entiat at Pateros
Sept. 23 Tonasket at Chelan
Sept. 24 Brewster at Kiona-Benton
Sept. 24 Bridgeport at Soap Lake
Sept. 24 Columbia (Hunters) at Curlew
Sept. 24 Liberty Bell at Waterville
Sept. 24 Okanogan at Cashmere
Sept. 25 Davenport at Oroville
Soccer
Sept. 23 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 23 Manson at Okanogan
Sept. 23 Omak at Cascade
Sept. 24 Liberty Bell at Okanogan
Sept. 25 Brewster at Bridgeport
Sept. 25 Okanogan at Cashmere
Sept. 28 Bridgeport at Manson
Sept. 28 Okanogan at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 28 Pateros at Liberty Bell
Sept. 28 Tonasket at Brewster
Volleyball
Sept. 23 Cascade at Omak
Sept. 23 Curlew at Republic
Sept. 23 Lake Roosevelt at Liberty Bell
Sept. 23 Moses Lake Christian at Bridgeport
Sept. 23 Okanogan at Brewster
Sept. 23 Pateros at Easton
Sept. 23 Tonasket at Manson
Sept. 25 Curlew at Inchelium
Sept. 25 Okanogan, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Omak and Tonasket at Quincy Tournament
Sept. 27 Okanogan at Cascade
Sept. 28 Brewster at Oroville
Sept. 28 Cascade Christian at Bridgeport
Sept. 28 Liberty Bell at Okanogan
Sept. 28 Manson at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 28 Northport at Curlew
Sept. 28 Omak at Tonasket
Sept. 28 Pateros at Wilson Creek
