Varsity, for week of Sept. 22-28

All contests subject to change

Football

Sept. 23 Entiat at Pateros

Sept. 23 Tonasket at Chelan

Sept. 24 Brewster at Kiona-Benton

Sept. 24 Bridgeport at Soap Lake

Sept. 24 Columbia (Hunters) at Curlew

Sept. 24 Liberty Bell at Waterville

Sept. 24 Okanogan at Cashmere

Sept. 25 Davenport at Oroville

Soccer

Sept. 23 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 23 Manson at Okanogan

Sept. 23 Omak at Cascade

Sept. 24 Liberty Bell at Okanogan

Sept. 25 Brewster at Bridgeport

Sept. 25 Okanogan at Cashmere

Sept. 28 Bridgeport at Manson

Sept. 28 Okanogan at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 28 Pateros at Liberty Bell

Sept. 28 Tonasket at Brewster

Volleyball

Sept. 23 Cascade at Omak

Sept. 23 Curlew at Republic

Sept. 23 Lake Roosevelt at Liberty Bell

Sept. 23 Moses Lake Christian at Bridgeport

Sept. 23 Okanogan at Brewster

Sept. 23 Pateros at Easton

Sept. 23 Tonasket at Manson

Sept. 25 Curlew at Inchelium

Sept. 25 Okanogan, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Omak and Tonasket at Quincy Tournament

Sept. 27 Okanogan at Cascade

Sept. 28 Brewster at Oroville

Sept. 28 Cascade Christian at Bridgeport

Sept. 28 Liberty Bell at Okanogan

Sept. 28 Manson at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 28 Northport at Curlew

Sept. 28 Omak at Tonasket

Sept. 28 Pateros at Wilson Creek

