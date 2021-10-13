football

Week of Oct. 13-19, varsity

All contests subject to change

Football

Oct. 15 Bridgeport at Pateros

Oct. 15 Entiat at Liberty Bell (homecoming)

Oct. 15 Manson at Brewster

Oct. 15 Okanogan at Oroville

Oct. 15 Quincy at Omak (homecoming)

Oct. 15 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt (homecoming)

Oct. 16 Republic at Curlew

Soccer

Oct. 14 Bridgeport at Brewster

Oct. 14 Cascade at Omak

Oct. 14 Chelan at Pateros

Oct. 14 Liberty Bell at Manson

Oct. 14 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt

Oct. 15 Okanogan at Toledo

Oct. 16 Okanogan at Mount Vernon Christian

Oct. 18 Pateros at Tonasket

Oct. 19 Bridgeport at Okanogan

Oct. 19 Chelan at Omak

Oct. 19 Lake Roosevelt at Liberty Bell

Oct. 19 Manson at Pateros

Oct. 19 Oroville at Brewster

Volleyball

Oct. 13 Omak at Cascade

Oct. 14 Brewster at Okanogan

Oct. 14 Bridgeport at Pateros

Oct. 14 Liberty Bell at Lake Roosevelt

Oct. 14 Manson at Tonasket

Oct. 14 Oroville at Curlew

Oct. 15 Selkirk at Curlew

Oct. 16 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell

Oct. 16 Cusick at Curlew

Oct. 16 Okanogan at Manson

Oct. 19 Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield

Oct. 19 Chelan at Omak

Oct. 19 Curlew at Columbia

Oct. 19 Entiat at Pateros

Oct. 19 Lake Roosevelt at Manson

Oct. 19 Okanogan at Liberty Bell

Oct. 19 Oroville at Brewster

