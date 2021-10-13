Week of Oct. 13-19, varsity
All contests subject to change
Football
Oct. 15 Bridgeport at Pateros
Oct. 15 Entiat at Liberty Bell (homecoming)
Oct. 15 Manson at Brewster
Oct. 15 Okanogan at Oroville
Oct. 15 Quincy at Omak (homecoming)
Oct. 15 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt (homecoming)
Oct. 16 Republic at Curlew
Soccer
Oct. 14 Bridgeport at Brewster
Oct. 14 Cascade at Omak
Oct. 14 Chelan at Pateros
Oct. 14 Liberty Bell at Manson
Oct. 14 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt
Oct. 15 Okanogan at Toledo
Oct. 16 Okanogan at Mount Vernon Christian
Oct. 18 Pateros at Tonasket
Oct. 19 Bridgeport at Okanogan
Oct. 19 Chelan at Omak
Oct. 19 Lake Roosevelt at Liberty Bell
Oct. 19 Manson at Pateros
Oct. 19 Oroville at Brewster
Volleyball
Oct. 13 Omak at Cascade
Oct. 14 Brewster at Okanogan
Oct. 14 Bridgeport at Pateros
Oct. 14 Liberty Bell at Lake Roosevelt
Oct. 14 Manson at Tonasket
Oct. 14 Oroville at Curlew
Oct. 15 Selkirk at Curlew
Oct. 16 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell
Oct. 16 Cusick at Curlew
Oct. 16 Okanogan at Manson
Oct. 19 Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield
Oct. 19 Chelan at Omak
Oct. 19 Curlew at Columbia
Oct. 19 Entiat at Pateros
Oct. 19 Lake Roosevelt at Manson
Oct. 19 Okanogan at Liberty Bell
Oct. 19 Oroville at Brewster
