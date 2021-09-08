football

Week of Sept. 8-14

All contests subject to change

Cross country

Sept. 11 Liberty Bell at Sehome Invitational

Sept. 11 Liberty Bell at Ellensburg Invitational Relays

Sept. 11 Multiple schools at Manson

Football

Sept. 10 Brewster at Omak

Sept. 10 Chelan at Okanogan

Sept. 10 Concrete at Liberty Bell

Sept. 10 Curlew at Wilbur

Sept. 10 Dayton-Waitsburg at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 10 Pateros at Waterville

Sept. 11 Oroville at Reardan

Soccer

Sept. 9 Davenport at Okanogan

Sept. 9 Pateros at Bridgeport

Sept. 9 Quincy at Brewster

Sept. 9 Tonasket at Omak

Sept. 11 Bridgeport at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 11 Kettle Falls at Tonasket

Sept. 11 Omak at Liberty Bell

Sept. 11 Pateros at Eastmont

Sept. 14 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell

Sept. 14 Chelan at Tonasket

Sept. 14 Manson at Lake Roosevelt

Sept. 14 Omak at Okanogan

Sept. 14 Pateros at Eastmont

Volleyball

Sept. 9 Bridgeport at Moses Lake Christian

Sept. 9 Curlew at Tonasket

Sept. 9 Lake Roosevelt at ACH

Sept. 9 Quincy at Brewster

Sept. 9 Soap Lake at Pateros

Sept. 11 Northport at Curlew

Sept. 14 Lake Roosevelt at Omak

Sept. 14 Liberty Bell at Oroville

Sept. 14 Pateros at Entiat

Sept. 14 Soap Lake at Bridgeport

