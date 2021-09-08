Week of Sept. 8-14
All contests subject to change
Cross country
Sept. 11 Liberty Bell at Sehome Invitational
Sept. 11 Liberty Bell at Ellensburg Invitational Relays
Sept. 11 Multiple schools at Manson
Football
Sept. 10 Brewster at Omak
Sept. 10 Chelan at Okanogan
Sept. 10 Concrete at Liberty Bell
Sept. 10 Curlew at Wilbur
Sept. 10 Dayton-Waitsburg at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 10 Pateros at Waterville
Sept. 11 Oroville at Reardan
Soccer
Sept. 9 Davenport at Okanogan
Sept. 9 Pateros at Bridgeport
Sept. 9 Quincy at Brewster
Sept. 9 Tonasket at Omak
Sept. 11 Bridgeport at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 11 Kettle Falls at Tonasket
Sept. 11 Omak at Liberty Bell
Sept. 11 Pateros at Eastmont
Sept. 14 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell
Sept. 14 Chelan at Tonasket
Sept. 14 Manson at Lake Roosevelt
Sept. 14 Omak at Okanogan
Sept. 14 Pateros at Eastmont
Volleyball
Sept. 9 Bridgeport at Moses Lake Christian
Sept. 9 Curlew at Tonasket
Sept. 9 Lake Roosevelt at ACH
Sept. 9 Quincy at Brewster
Sept. 9 Soap Lake at Pateros
Sept. 11 Northport at Curlew
Sept. 14 Lake Roosevelt at Omak
Sept. 14 Liberty Bell at Oroville
Sept. 14 Pateros at Entiat
Sept. 14 Soap Lake at Bridgeport
