Week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, varsity
Cross country
Oct. 27 League cross country at Okanogan
Football
Oct. 28 Cascade at Omak
Oct. 28 Manson at Okanogan
Oct. 29 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell
Oct. 29 Northport at Curlew
Oct. 29 Oroville at Tonasket
Oct. 29 Waterville-Mansfield at Pateros
Oct. 30 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt
Soccer
Oct. 30 Bridgeport at Okanogan (district game)
Nov. 2 Soccer at Okanogan
Volleyball
Oct. 27 Okanogan at Oroville
Oct. 28 Moses Lake Christian at Pateros
Oct. 28 Tonasket at Liberty Bell
Oct. 30 Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield
Oct. 30 Omak vs. Cascade at Wenatchee
