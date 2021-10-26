football

Week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, varsity

Cross country

Oct. 27 League cross country at Okanogan

Football

Oct. 28 Cascade at Omak

Oct. 28 Manson at Okanogan

Oct. 29 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell

Oct. 29 Northport at Curlew

Oct. 29 Oroville at Tonasket

Oct. 29 Waterville-Mansfield at Pateros

Oct. 30 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt

Soccer

Oct. 30 Bridgeport at Okanogan (district game)

Nov. 2 Soccer at Okanogan

Volleyball

Oct. 27 Okanogan at Oroville

Oct. 28 Moses Lake Christian at Pateros

Oct. 28 Tonasket at Liberty Bell

Oct. 30 Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield

Oct. 30 Omak vs. Cascade at Wenatchee

