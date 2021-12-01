Week of Dec. 1-7, varsity
All contests subject to change
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 2 Liberty Bell at Omak
Dec. 2 Manson at Bridgeport
Dec. 2 Pateros at Wilson Creek
Dec. 2 Tonasket at Cascade
Dec. 3 Davenport at Liberty Bell
Dec. 3 Curlew at Oroville
Dec. 3 Kettle Falls at Brewster
Dec. 3 Lake Roosevelt at ACH
Dec. 3 Soap Lake at Bridgeport
Dec. 4 Reardan at Lake Roosevelt
Dec. 4 Republic at Tonasket
Dec. 7 Bridgeport at Pateros
Dec. 7 Manson at Brewster
Dec. 7 Okanogan at Tonasket
Dec. 7 Omak at Lake Roosevelt
Dec. 7 Oroville at Liberty Bell
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 2 Liberty Bell at Omak
Dec. 2 Manson at Bridgeport
Dec. 2 Pateros at Wilson Creek
Dec. 2 Tonasket at Cascade
Dec. 3 Curlew at Oroville
Dec. 3 Davenport at Liberty Bell
Dec. 3 Kettle Falls at Brewster
Dec. 3 Lake Roosevelt at ACH
Dec. 3 Soap Lake at Bridgeport
Dec. 4 Reardan at Lake Roosevelt
Dec. 4 Republic at Tonasket
Dec. 7 Bridgeport at Pateros
Dec. 7 Manson at Brewster
Dec. 7 Okanogan at Tonasket
Dec. 7 Omak at Lake Roosevelt
Dec. 7 Oroville at Liberty Bell
Football
Dec. 4 ACH vs. Quilcene at Mount Tahoma High School, noon
(State 1B championship game)
Wrestling
Dec. 4 Oroville, ACH at Davenport
Dec. 4 PIT Tournament, Omak
