basketball

Week of Dec. 1-7, varsity

All contests subject to change

Boys’ basketball

Dec. 2 Liberty Bell at Omak

Dec. 2 Manson at Bridgeport

Dec. 2 Pateros at Wilson Creek

Dec. 2 Tonasket at Cascade

Dec. 3 Davenport at Liberty Bell

Dec. 3 Curlew at Oroville

Dec. 3 Kettle Falls at Brewster

Dec. 3 Lake Roosevelt at ACH

Dec. 3 Soap Lake at Bridgeport

Dec. 4 Reardan at Lake Roosevelt

Dec. 4 Republic at Tonasket

Dec. 7 Bridgeport at Pateros

Dec. 7 Manson at Brewster

Dec. 7 Okanogan at Tonasket

Dec. 7 Omak at Lake Roosevelt

Dec. 7 Oroville at Liberty Bell

Girls’ basketball

Dec. 2 Liberty Bell at Omak

Dec. 2 Manson at Bridgeport

Dec. 2 Pateros at Wilson Creek

Dec. 2 Tonasket at Cascade

Dec. 3 Curlew at Oroville

Dec. 3 Davenport at Liberty Bell

Dec. 3 Kettle Falls at Brewster

Dec. 3 Lake Roosevelt at ACH

Dec. 3 Soap Lake at Bridgeport

Dec. 4 Reardan at Lake Roosevelt

Dec. 4 Republic at Tonasket

Dec. 7 Bridgeport at Pateros

Dec. 7 Manson at Brewster

Dec. 7 Okanogan at Tonasket

Dec. 7 Omak at Lake Roosevelt

Dec. 7 Oroville at Liberty Bell

Football

Dec. 4 ACH vs. Quilcene at Mount Tahoma High School, noon

(State 1B championship game)

Wrestling

Dec. 4 Oroville, ACH at Davenport

Dec. 4 PIT Tournament, Omak

