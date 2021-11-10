Week of Nov. 10-16
Football
Nov. 12 Oroville at Tonasket (Battle for the Bell), 7 p.m.
Nov. 12 Omak vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), 7 p.m. Friday at Union Stadium, Mead
Nov. 13 Cusick at Liberty Bell, 3 p.m.
Nov. 13 Waterville-Mansfield vs. Naselle at South Bend High School, 1 p.m.
Nov. 12-13 ACH bye
Nov. 12 Brewster at Columbia (Burbank), 6 p.m.
Nov. 12-13 Okanogan bye
Soccer
Nov. 10 St. George’s at Tonasket, 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 Okanogan vs. winner of Cle Elum-Roslyn and Adna, 1 p.m. at Apple Bowl, Wenatchee
Nov. 12-13 Winner of Tonasket and St. George’s vs. Kalama, time and date tbd
Volleyball
Nov. 12-13 Pateros, Republic at 1B state, Yakima SunDome
Nov. 12-13 Okanogan at 2B state, Yakima SunDome
