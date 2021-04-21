golfer

A Manson golfer ponders his putt.

 Maddie Timm | The Chronicle

April 21-27, varsity

(All contests subject to change)

Baseball

April 21 Pateros at Warden

April 22 Brewster at Odessa

April 24 ACH at Okanogan (2)

April 24 Brewster at Moses Lake (2)

April 24 Cashmere at Omak (2)

April 24 Curlew at Republic

April 24 Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket (2)

April 24 Liberty Bell at Royal (2)

April 24 Pateros at Waterville (2)

April 26 Ephrata at Pateros

April 27 Cusick at Curlew

April 27 Lake Roosevelt at Royal

April 27 Liberty Bell at ACH

April 27 Manson at Waterville

April 27 Okanogan at Cashmere

April 27 Tonasket at Omak

April 27 Wenatchee at Brewster

Golf

April 21 Okanogan at Omak

April 27 Okanogan at Warden

Soccer

April 21 Cashmere at Omak

April 22 Bridgeport at Oroville

April 22 Manson at Okanogan

April 22 Pateros at Tonasket

April 23 Cascade at Brewster

April 23 Pateros at Wahluke

April 24 Ephrata at Manson

April 24 Oroville at Okanogan

April 24 Tonasket at Bridgeport

April 24 Warden at Omak

April 24 Wenatchee at Liberty Bell

April 27 Brewster at Tonasket

April 27 Okanogan at Royal

April 27 Pateros at Oroville

Softball

April 21 Okanogan at Tonasket

April 23 Liberty Bell at Okanogan (2)

April 24 Brewster at Oroville (2)

April 24 Cascade at Omak (2)

April 24 Curlew at Republic

April 24 Manson at Eastmont

April 24 Pateros at ACH (2)

April 24 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt (2)

April 27 Brewster at Liberty Bell

April 27 Bridgeport at Manson

April 27 Cusick at Curlew

April 27 Lake Roosevelt at Omak

April 27 Okanogan at Tonasket

April 27 Oroville at Pateros

Tennis

April 21 Liberty Bell at Lake Roosevelt

April 21 Manson at Entiat

April 21 Tonasket at Chelan

April 24 Lake Roosevelt at Soap Lake

April 24 Okanogan at Manson

April 24 Omak at Cashmere

April 24 Tonasket at Liberty Bell

Track and field

April 22 Multi-school meet at Eastmont

April 22 Multi-school meet at Liberty Bell

April 23 District 7 1B meet at Jenkins High School

