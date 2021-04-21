April 21-27, varsity
(All contests subject to change)
Baseball
April 21 Pateros at Warden
April 22 Brewster at Odessa
April 24 ACH at Okanogan (2)
April 24 Brewster at Moses Lake (2)
April 24 Cashmere at Omak (2)
April 24 Curlew at Republic
April 24 Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket (2)
April 24 Liberty Bell at Royal (2)
April 24 Pateros at Waterville (2)
April 26 Ephrata at Pateros
April 27 Cusick at Curlew
April 27 Lake Roosevelt at Royal
April 27 Liberty Bell at ACH
April 27 Manson at Waterville
April 27 Okanogan at Cashmere
April 27 Tonasket at Omak
April 27 Wenatchee at Brewster
Golf
April 21 Okanogan at Omak
April 27 Okanogan at Warden
Soccer
April 21 Cashmere at Omak
April 22 Bridgeport at Oroville
April 22 Manson at Okanogan
April 22 Pateros at Tonasket
April 23 Cascade at Brewster
April 23 Pateros at Wahluke
April 24 Ephrata at Manson
April 24 Oroville at Okanogan
April 24 Tonasket at Bridgeport
April 24 Warden at Omak
April 24 Wenatchee at Liberty Bell
April 27 Brewster at Tonasket
April 27 Okanogan at Royal
April 27 Pateros at Oroville
Softball
April 21 Okanogan at Tonasket
April 23 Liberty Bell at Okanogan (2)
April 24 Brewster at Oroville (2)
April 24 Cascade at Omak (2)
April 24 Curlew at Republic
April 24 Manson at Eastmont
April 24 Pateros at ACH (2)
April 24 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt (2)
April 27 Brewster at Liberty Bell
April 27 Bridgeport at Manson
April 27 Cusick at Curlew
April 27 Lake Roosevelt at Omak
April 27 Okanogan at Tonasket
April 27 Oroville at Pateros
Tennis
April 21 Liberty Bell at Lake Roosevelt
April 21 Manson at Entiat
April 21 Tonasket at Chelan
April 24 Lake Roosevelt at Soap Lake
April 24 Okanogan at Manson
April 24 Omak at Cashmere
April 24 Tonasket at Liberty Bell
Track and field
April 22 Multi-school meet at Eastmont
April 22 Multi-school meet at Liberty Bell
April 23 District 7 1B meet at Jenkins High School
