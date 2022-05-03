Week of May 4-10, varsity
(All contests subject to change)
Baseball
May 4 Brewster vs. Tri-Cities Prep at Odessa
May 4 Bridgeport at Manson
May 4 Oroville at Tonasket
May 4 Riverside Christian at Pateros
May 5 Pateros at Waterville-Mansfield (2)
May 6 Liberty Bell at Manson (2)
May 7 Bridgeport at Riverside Christian
May 7 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt (2)
May 7 Tonasket at Okanogan (2)
Golf
May 5 Omak at Lake Roosevelt
May 9 CWB league championship at Alta Lake
Soccer
May 5 Manson at Oroville
May 5 Pateros at Liberty Bell
Softball
May 5 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell (2)
May 5 Okanogan at Tonasket (2)
May 5 Tonasket at Republic
May 5 Waterville-Mansfield at Pateros (2)
May 7 Brewster at Reardan
May 7 Cashmere at Omak (2)
May 7 Liberty Bell at Tonasket
May 7 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt (2)
Tennis
May 4 Omak at Cashmere
May 5 Manson at Liberty Bell
May 5 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt
May 5 Tonasket at Okanogan
May 6 Lake Roosevelt at Manson
May 6 Omak at Okanogan
May 6 Pateros at Entiat
Track
May 6 Multiple teams at Bridgeport Invitational
May 7 Multiple teams at Ezra Gordon Invitational at Colville
May 6 Multiple teams at High Mountain Classic, Cle Elum-Roslyn
May 6 Multiple teams at Vanderholm Invitational, Royal
