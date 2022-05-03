soccer ball

Week of May 4-10, varsity

(All contests subject to change)

Baseball

May 4 Brewster vs. Tri-Cities Prep at Odessa

May 4 Bridgeport at Manson

May 4 Oroville at Tonasket

May 4 Riverside Christian at Pateros

May 5 Pateros at Waterville-Mansfield (2)

May 6 Liberty Bell at Manson (2)

May 7 Bridgeport at Riverside Christian

May 7 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt (2)

May 7 Tonasket at Okanogan (2)

Golf

May 5 Omak at Lake Roosevelt

May 9 CWB league championship at Alta Lake

Soccer

May 5 Manson at Oroville

May 5 Pateros at Liberty Bell

Softball

May 5 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell (2)

May 5 Okanogan at Tonasket (2)

May 5 Tonasket at Republic

May 5 Waterville-Mansfield at Pateros (2)

May 7 Brewster at Reardan

May 7 Cashmere at Omak (2)

May 7 Liberty Bell at Tonasket

May 7 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt (2)

Tennis

May 4 Omak at Cashmere

May 5 Manson at Liberty Bell

May 5 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt

May 5 Tonasket at Okanogan

May 6 Lake Roosevelt at Manson

May 6 Omak at Okanogan

May 6 Pateros at Entiat

Track

May 6 Multiple teams at Bridgeport Invitational

May 7 Multiple teams at Ezra Gordon Invitational at Colville

May 6 Multiple teams at High Mountain Classic, Cle Elum-Roslyn

May 6 Multiple teams at Vanderholm Invitational, Royal

