basketball

May 19-25, varsity

(All contests subject to change)

Boys’ basketball

May 22 ACH at Tonasket

May 22 Bridgeport at Soap Lake

May 22 Chelan at Okanogan

May 22 Manson at Pateros

May 22 Omak at Warden

May 22 Oroville at Waterville

May 24 Cascade Christian at Bridgeport

May 25 Okanogan at Omak

May 25 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt

May 25 Pateros at Liberty Bell

Girls’ basketball

May 22 ACH at Tonasket

May 22 Bridgeport at Soap Lake

May 22 Chelan at Okanogan

May 22 Manson at Pateros

May 22 Omak at Warden

May 22 Oroville at Waterville

May 24 Cascade Christian at Bridgeport

May 25 Brewster at Ephrata

May 25 Okanogan at Omak

May 25 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt

May 25 Pateros at Liberty Bell

Wrestling

Nothing scheduled

