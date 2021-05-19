May 19-25, varsity
(All contests subject to change)
Boys’ basketball
May 22 ACH at Tonasket
May 22 Bridgeport at Soap Lake
May 22 Chelan at Okanogan
May 22 Manson at Pateros
May 22 Omak at Warden
May 22 Oroville at Waterville
May 24 Cascade Christian at Bridgeport
May 25 Okanogan at Omak
May 25 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt
May 25 Pateros at Liberty Bell
Girls’ basketball
May 22 ACH at Tonasket
May 22 Bridgeport at Soap Lake
May 22 Chelan at Okanogan
May 22 Manson at Pateros
May 22 Omak at Warden
May 22 Oroville at Waterville
May 24 Cascade Christian at Bridgeport
May 25 Brewster at Ephrata
May 25 Okanogan at Omak
May 25 Oroville at Lake Roosevelt
May 25 Pateros at Liberty Bell
Wrestling
Nothing scheduled
