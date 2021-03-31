brewster pass

A Brewster player passes the ball in the Bears' game against Liberty Bell.

 Isaac Baker | Brewster Sports

March 31 to April 7, varsity

(Events subject to change)

Football

April 2 Omak at Cascade

April 2 Tonasket at Okanogan (senior night)

April 2 Lake Roosevelt at Brewster

April 2 Oroville at Manson

Volleyball

April 3 Lake Roosevelt at Omak

April 3 Brewster at Omak

April 3 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt

April 3 Tonasket at Liberty Bell

April 3 Pateros at Liberty Bell

March 31 Manson at Cashmere

April 3 Manson at Quincy

April 3 Waterville-Mansfield vs. Manson (at Quincy)

Soccer

April 1 Tonasket at Okanogan (senior night)

April 3 Okanogan at Cashmere

April 1 Royal at Brewster

April 3 Bridgeport at Wahluke

April 3 Pateros at Lake Roosevelt

April 3 Omak at Liberty Bell

April 3 Manson at Tonasket

Cross country

April 1 Regional championships at Walla Walla Park, Wenatchee

Baseball

April 2 Curlew at Columbia

Softball

April 2 Curlew at Inchelium

