March 31 to April 7, varsity
(Events subject to change)
Football
April 2 Omak at Cascade
April 2 Tonasket at Okanogan (senior night)
April 2 Lake Roosevelt at Brewster
April 2 Oroville at Manson
Volleyball
April 3 Lake Roosevelt at Omak
April 3 Brewster at Omak
April 3 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt
April 3 Tonasket at Liberty Bell
April 3 Pateros at Liberty Bell
March 31 Manson at Cashmere
April 3 Manson at Quincy
April 3 Waterville-Mansfield vs. Manson (at Quincy)
Soccer
April 1 Tonasket at Okanogan (senior night)
April 3 Okanogan at Cashmere
April 1 Royal at Brewster
April 3 Bridgeport at Wahluke
April 3 Pateros at Lake Roosevelt
April 3 Omak at Liberty Bell
April 3 Manson at Tonasket
Cross country
April 1 Regional championships at Walla Walla Park, Wenatchee
Baseball
April 2 Curlew at Columbia
Softball
April 2 Curlew at Inchelium
