Pateros football players practice earlier this season.

 Pateros School District

March 3-9 (varsity)

Football

March 3 Cusick at Curlew

March 5 Brewster at Manson

March 5 Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket

March 5 Omak at Okanogan

March 6 Oroville at Warden

March 8 Curlew at Selkirk

Volleyball

March 3 Okanogan at Cascade

March 3 Omak at Chelan

March 5 Curlew at Republic

March 6 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt

March 6 Brewster at Liberty Bell

March 6 Bridgeport at Oroville

March 6 Bridgeport at Waterville

March 6 Lake Roosevelt at Liberty Bell

March 6 Omak at Chelan

March 6 Omak vs Cascade at Chelan

March 6 Pateros at ACH

March 6 Royal at Okanogan

March 6 Tonasket at Manson

March 6 Waterville at Oroville

March 9 Northport at Curlew

Girls’ soccer

March 4 Liberty Bell at Okanogan

March 6 Brewster at Tonasket

March 6 Manson at Lake Roosevelt

March 9 Omak at Okanogan

March 6 Pateros at Moses Lake

March 9 Bridgeport at Moses Lake

March 9 Liberty Bell at Tonasket

March 9 Wahluke at Brewster

Cross country

March 3 Okanogan, Omak, Republic, Oroville at Tonasket

March 6 Omak at Ephrata

March 6 2B/1B schools at Okanogan

(All schedules subject to change)

