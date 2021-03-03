March 3-9 (varsity)
Football
March 3 Cusick at Curlew
March 5 Brewster at Manson
March 5 Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket
March 5 Omak at Okanogan
March 6 Oroville at Warden
March 8 Curlew at Selkirk
Volleyball
March 3 Okanogan at Cascade
March 3 Omak at Chelan
March 5 Curlew at Republic
March 6 Brewster at Lake Roosevelt
March 6 Brewster at Liberty Bell
March 6 Bridgeport at Oroville
March 6 Bridgeport at Waterville
March 6 Lake Roosevelt at Liberty Bell
March 6 Omak at Chelan
March 6 Omak vs Cascade at Chelan
March 6 Pateros at ACH
March 6 Royal at Okanogan
March 6 Tonasket at Manson
March 6 Waterville at Oroville
March 9 Northport at Curlew
Girls’ soccer
March 4 Liberty Bell at Okanogan
March 6 Brewster at Tonasket
March 6 Manson at Lake Roosevelt
March 9 Omak at Okanogan
March 6 Pateros at Moses Lake
March 9 Bridgeport at Moses Lake
March 9 Liberty Bell at Tonasket
March 9 Wahluke at Brewster
Cross country
March 3 Okanogan, Omak, Republic, Oroville at Tonasket
March 6 Omak at Ephrata
March 6 2B/1B schools at Okanogan
(All schedules subject to change)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.