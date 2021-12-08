basketball

Week of Dec. 8-14, varsity

All contests subject to change

Boys’ basketball

Dec. 8 Curlew at Republic

Dec. 9 Omak at Cashmere

Dec. 10 Brewster at Liberty Bell

Dec. 10 Inchelium at Curlew

Dec. 10 Riverside Christian at Pateros

Dec. 10 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt

Dec. 10 Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport

Dec. 11 Curlew at Northport

Dec. 11 Lake Roosevelt at Kittitas-Thorp

Dec. 11 Okanogan at Oroville

Dec. 11 Omak at Manson

Dec. 13 Pateros at Moses Lake Christian

Dec. 14 Bridgeport at Cascade Christian

Dec. 14 Cashmere at Okanogan

Dec. 14 Kettle Falls at Curlew

Dec. 14 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville

Dec. 14 Pateros at Wilbur-Creston

Dec. 14 Quincy at Omak

Dec. 14 Republic at Liberty Bell

Dec. 14 Tonasket at Brewster

Girls’ basketball

Dec. 8 Curlew at Republic

Dec. 9 Omak at Cashmere

Dec. 10 Brewster at Liberty Bell

Dec. 10 Inchelium at Curlew

Dec. 10 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt

Dec. 10 Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport

Dec. 11 Curlew at Northport

Dec. 11 Lake Roosevelt at Kittitas-Thorp

Dec. 11 Okanogan at Oroville

Dec. 11 Omak at Manson

Dec. 13 Pateros at Moses Lake Christian

Dec. 14 Bridgeport at Cascade Christian

Dec. 14 Cashmere at Okanogan

Dec. 14 Kettle Falls at Curlew

Dec. 14 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville

Dec. 14 Pateros at Wilbur-Creston

Dec. 14 Quincy at Omak

Dec. 14 Republic at Liberty Bell

Dec. 14 Tonasket at Brewster

Wrestling

Dec. 8 Mansfield, Tonasket at Oroville

Dec. 11 Brice Williams Invitational at Liberty (Spangle)

Dec. 11 Multiple schools at Grainger

Dec. 11 W3 Invitational (girls) at Warden

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.