Week of Dec. 8-14, varsity
All contests subject to change
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 8 Curlew at Republic
Dec. 9 Omak at Cashmere
Dec. 10 Brewster at Liberty Bell
Dec. 10 Inchelium at Curlew
Dec. 10 Riverside Christian at Pateros
Dec. 10 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt
Dec. 10 Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport
Dec. 11 Curlew at Northport
Dec. 11 Lake Roosevelt at Kittitas-Thorp
Dec. 11 Okanogan at Oroville
Dec. 11 Omak at Manson
Dec. 13 Pateros at Moses Lake Christian
Dec. 14 Bridgeport at Cascade Christian
Dec. 14 Cashmere at Okanogan
Dec. 14 Kettle Falls at Curlew
Dec. 14 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville
Dec. 14 Pateros at Wilbur-Creston
Dec. 14 Quincy at Omak
Dec. 14 Republic at Liberty Bell
Dec. 14 Tonasket at Brewster
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 8 Curlew at Republic
Dec. 9 Omak at Cashmere
Dec. 10 Brewster at Liberty Bell
Dec. 10 Inchelium at Curlew
Dec. 10 Tonasket at Lake Roosevelt
Dec. 10 Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport
Dec. 11 Curlew at Northport
Dec. 11 Lake Roosevelt at Kittitas-Thorp
Dec. 11 Okanogan at Oroville
Dec. 11 Omak at Manson
Dec. 13 Pateros at Moses Lake Christian
Dec. 14 Bridgeport at Cascade Christian
Dec. 14 Cashmere at Okanogan
Dec. 14 Kettle Falls at Curlew
Dec. 14 Lake Roosevelt at Oroville
Dec. 14 Pateros at Wilbur-Creston
Dec. 14 Quincy at Omak
Dec. 14 Republic at Liberty Bell
Dec. 14 Tonasket at Brewster
Wrestling
Dec. 8 Mansfield, Tonasket at Oroville
Dec. 11 Brice Williams Invitational at Liberty (Spangle)
Dec. 11 Multiple schools at Grainger
Dec. 11 W3 Invitational (girls) at Warden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.