football

March 24-30, varsity

Football

March 25 Soap Lake at Pateros

March 26 Brewster at Oroville

March 26 Manson at Tonasket

March 27 Okanogan at Lake Roosevelt

March 30 Entiat at Pateros

Volleyball

March 24 Brewster at Chelan

March 24 Manson at Oroville

March 24 Okanogan at Ephrata

March 24 Pateros at Cascade Christian

March 26 Liberty Bell at Okanogan

March 27 Bridgeport at Tonasket

March 27 Lake Roosevelt vs. Cascade (at Waterville)

March 27 Lake Roosevelt at Waterville

March 27 Liberty Bell vs. Omak (at Okanogan)

March 27 Omak at Okanogan

March 27 Oroville at Bridgeport

March 27 Oroville at Tonasket

Soccer

March 25 Pateros at Lake Roosevelt

March 27 Liberty Bell at Brewster

March 27 Manson at Pateros

March 27 Moses Lake C at Bridgeport

March 27 Okanogan at Omak

March 27 Tonasket at Chelan

March 30 Brewster at Bridgeport

March 30 Lake Roosevelt at Royal

March 30 Liberty Bell at Okanogan

March 30 Pateros at Moses Lake

March 30 Wahluke at Manson

Cross country

March 24 Okanogan at Manson Invitational

