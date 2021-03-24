March 24-30, varsity
Football
March 25 Soap Lake at Pateros
March 26 Brewster at Oroville
March 26 Manson at Tonasket
March 27 Okanogan at Lake Roosevelt
March 30 Entiat at Pateros
Volleyball
March 24 Brewster at Chelan
March 24 Manson at Oroville
March 24 Okanogan at Ephrata
March 24 Pateros at Cascade Christian
March 26 Liberty Bell at Okanogan
March 27 Bridgeport at Tonasket
March 27 Lake Roosevelt vs. Cascade (at Waterville)
March 27 Lake Roosevelt at Waterville
March 27 Liberty Bell vs. Omak (at Okanogan)
March 27 Omak at Okanogan
March 27 Oroville at Bridgeport
March 27 Oroville at Tonasket
Soccer
March 25 Pateros at Lake Roosevelt
March 27 Liberty Bell at Brewster
March 27 Manson at Pateros
March 27 Moses Lake C at Bridgeport
March 27 Okanogan at Omak
March 27 Tonasket at Chelan
March 30 Brewster at Bridgeport
March 30 Lake Roosevelt at Royal
March 30 Liberty Bell at Okanogan
March 30 Pateros at Moses Lake
March 30 Wahluke at Manson
Cross country
March 24 Okanogan at Manson Invitational
