basketball

June 9-15, varsity

(All contests subject to change)

Boys’ basketball

June 9 Entiat at Bridgeport

June 10 Brewster at Chelan

June 10 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell

June 10 Cascade Christian at Pateros

June 10 Manson at Tonasket

June 10 Omak at Cashmere

June 10 Wahluke at Okanogan

June 11 Liberty Bell at Moses Lake Christian

June 11 Oroville at Manson

June 12 Pateros at Oroville

June 12 Royal at Okanogan

June 14 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport

June 14 Pateros at ACH

June 14 Royal at Lake Roosevelt

June 15 Entiat at Pateros

June 15 Tonasket at Liberty Bell

Girls’ basketball

June 9 Entiat at Bridgeport

June 10 Brewster at Chelan

June 10 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell

June 10 Cascade Christian at Pateros

June 10 Manson at Tonasket

June 10 Omak at Cashmere

June 10 Wahluke at Okanogan

June 11 Liberty Bell at Moses Lake Christian

June 11 Oroville at Manson

June 12 Pateros at Oroville

June 12 Royal at Okanogan

June 14 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport

June 14 Pateros at ACH

June 14 Royal at Lake Roosevelt

June 15 Entiat at Pateros

June 15 Tonasket at Liberty Bell

Wrestling

June 9 Girls’ NCR match at Lake Roosevelt

June 9 Multi-school meet at Lake Roosevelt

June 9 Multi-school meet at Wahluke

June 10 Okanogan, Tonasket at Ephrata girls’ mix and match

June 12 Multi-school meet at Tonasket

June 12 Multi-school meet at Warden

June 15 Boys’ North NCR qualifier at Omak

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.