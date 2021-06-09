June 9-15, varsity
(All contests subject to change)
Boys’ basketball
June 9 Entiat at Bridgeport
June 10 Brewster at Chelan
June 10 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell
June 10 Cascade Christian at Pateros
June 10 Manson at Tonasket
June 10 Omak at Cashmere
June 10 Wahluke at Okanogan
June 11 Liberty Bell at Moses Lake Christian
June 11 Oroville at Manson
June 12 Pateros at Oroville
June 12 Royal at Okanogan
June 14 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport
June 14 Pateros at ACH
June 14 Royal at Lake Roosevelt
June 15 Entiat at Pateros
June 15 Tonasket at Liberty Bell
Girls’ basketball
June 9 Entiat at Bridgeport
June 10 Brewster at Chelan
June 10 Bridgeport at Liberty Bell
June 10 Cascade Christian at Pateros
June 10 Manson at Tonasket
June 10 Omak at Cashmere
June 10 Wahluke at Okanogan
June 11 Liberty Bell at Moses Lake Christian
June 11 Oroville at Manson
June 12 Pateros at Oroville
June 12 Royal at Okanogan
June 14 Liberty Bell at Bridgeport
June 14 Pateros at ACH
June 14 Royal at Lake Roosevelt
June 15 Entiat at Pateros
June 15 Tonasket at Liberty Bell
Wrestling
June 9 Girls’ NCR match at Lake Roosevelt
June 9 Multi-school meet at Lake Roosevelt
June 9 Multi-school meet at Wahluke
June 10 Okanogan, Tonasket at Ephrata girls’ mix and match
June 12 Multi-school meet at Tonasket
June 12 Multi-school meet at Warden
June 15 Boys’ North NCR qualifier at Omak
